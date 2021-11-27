Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls running back Johnny Ford (5) runs through the tackle of Air Force Falcons cornerback David Eure (33) in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) will face a familiar foe as they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at FAU Stadium, in a C-USA showdown. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: fubo Sports Network
    • Stadium: FAU Stadium
    Betting Information for Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee

    Florida Atlantic vs Middle Tennessee Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Florida Atlantic

    -3.5

    49.5

    Florida Atlantic and Middle Tennessee Stats

    • This year, the Owls average just 0.4 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Blue Raiders allow (26.6).
    • This year, the Owls have 17 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (29).
    • The Blue Raiders, on average, score 4.4 more points (30.0) than the Owls allow (25.6).
    • This season the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Owls' takeaways (19).

    Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

    • N'Kosi Perry leads Florida Atlantic with 2,443 passing yards (222.1 ypg) on 178-of-297 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 151 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 97 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Johnny Ford, has carried the ball 122 times for 778 yards (70.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 18 passes for 233 yards (21.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Malcolm Davidson has rushed for 274 yards (24.9 per game) on 62 carries with one touchdown.
    • LaJohntay Wester's 607 receiving yards (55.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 51 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Brandon Robinson has hauled in 33 passes for 450 yards (40.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • Je'Quan Burton's 26 catches have turned into 435 yards (39.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Chase Cunningham has 1,318 passing yards (119.8 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 118 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 44 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Martell Pettaway, has carried the ball 69 times for 284 yards (25.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Frank Peasant has piled up 63 carries for 240 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Jimmy Marshall's 494 receiving yards (44.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 43 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Jarrin Pierce has put together a 386-yard season so far (35.1 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes.
    • Jaylin Lane's 33 grabs have yielded 382 yards (34.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Middle Tennessee State at Florida Atlantic

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
