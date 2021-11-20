Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Adam Cofield (7) gets tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and defensive tackle Jacob Slade (64) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-5, 0-0 C-USA) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in a clash of C-USA foes. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic Stats

The Hilltoppers score 41.4 points per game, 18.4 more than the Owls surrender per outing (23.0).

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three fewer than the Owls have forced (16).

The Owls' average points scored this season (27.1) and the Hilltoppers' points allowed (28.6) are within 1.5 points of each other.

The Owls have 14 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 22 takeaways .

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Bailey Zappe has thrown for 4,156 yards (415.6 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 70.9% of his passes and tossing 42 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Noah Whittington's team-high 337 rushing yards (33.7 per game) have come on 67 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Adam Cofield has rushed for 337 yards (33.7 per game) on 67 carries with four touchdowns.

Jerreth Sterns' team-leading 1,368 receiving yards (136.8 yards per game) have come on 111 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Mitchell Tinsley has put up an 827-yard season so far (82.7 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, reeling in 48 passes.

Malachi Corley's 59 catches have turned into 547 yards (54.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

N'Kosi Perry has 2,230 passing yards (223.0 ypg) to lead Florida Atlantic, completing 59.1% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 171 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 92 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Johnny Ford has carried the ball 109 times for a team-high 735 yards (73.5 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 225 yards (22.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Malcolm Davidson has piled up 274 yards (27.4 per game) on 62 carries with one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester's team-high 560 receiving yards (56.0 yards per game) have come on 45 receptions with four touchdowns.

Brandon Robinson has recorded 408 receiving yards (40.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes this year.

Je'Quan Burton's 19 catches are good enough for 355 yards (35.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Western Kentucky Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Charlotte W 45-13 Home 11/6/2021 Middle Tennessee W 48-21 Home 11/13/2021 Rice W 42-21 Away 11/20/2021 Florida Atlantic - Home 11/27/2021 Marshall - Away

Florida Atlantic Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 UTEP W 28-25 Home 11/6/2021 Marshall L 28-13 Home 11/13/2021 Old Dominion L 30-16 Away 11/20/2021 Western Kentucky - Away 11/27/2021 Middle Tennessee - Home

