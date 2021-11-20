How to Watch Florida Atlantic University at Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky looks to win its sixth game in a row when it hosts Florida Atlantic University on Saturday afternoon.

Western Kentucky hosts Florida Atlantic on Saturday looking to stay in first place in the East Division of Conference USA. The Hilltoppers have turned their season around after starting the year just 1-4, including a loss in their conference opener against UTSA.

How to Watch FAU at Western Kentucky Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Since then, they have rolled off five straight wins to put them in a position to make the Conference USA title game. The Hilltoppers can clinch a spot Saturday with a win and a Marshall loss.

If Western Kentucky can't win on Saturday, they can still clinch a spot next week when they play second-place Marshall.

FAU hasn't had the same success that the Hilltoppers have had in the conference, as the Owls are just 3-3 and have lost two straight. The have lost consecutive games to Marshall and Old Dominion that have effectively eliminated them from Conference USA contention.

Saturday, they will look to snap their two-game losing streak and upset the Hilltoppers to keep them from clinching a berth into the championship game.

