How to Watch Florida Atlantic University at Western Kentucky

    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic University Owls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Western Kentucky looks to win its sixth game in a row when it hosts Florida Atlantic University on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Western Kentucky hosts Florida Atlantic on Saturday looking to stay in first place in the East Division of Conference USA. The Hilltoppers have turned their season around after starting the year just 1-4, including a loss in their conference opener against UTSA.

    How to Watch FAU at Western Kentucky Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Live stream the FAU at Western Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Since then, they have rolled off five straight wins to put them in a position to make the Conference USA title game. The Hilltoppers can clinch a spot Saturday with a win and a Marshall loss. 

    If Western Kentucky can't win on Saturday, they can still clinch a spot next week when they play second-place Marshall.

    FAU hasn't had the same success that the Hilltoppers have had in the conference, as the Owls are just 3-3 and have lost two straight. The have lost consecutive games to Marshall and Old Dominion that have effectively eliminated them from Conference USA contention.

    Saturday, they will look to snap their two-game losing streak and upset the Hilltoppers to keep them from clinching a berth into the championship game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    FAU Owls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

