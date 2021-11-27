Nov 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) is stopped by Boston College Eagles defensive lineman Jake Byczko (91) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (5-6) play at the Florida Gators (5-6) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Florida vs. Florida State

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Florida vs. Florida State

Favorite Spread Total Florida -3 59

Florida and Florida State Stats

The Gators rack up 32.5 points per game, 5.8 more than the Seminoles allow per contest (26.7).

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Seminoles' takeaways (17).

The Gators defense has allowed 27.1 points per game this year, about the same as the 28.2 the Seminoles have scored.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over eight more times (18 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Florida Players to Watch

Emory Jones leads Florida with 2,386 passing yards (216.9 ypg) on 193-of-285 passing with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He also has 677 rushing yards (61.5 ypg) on 128 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

This season Dameon Pierce has taken 75 carries for 455 yards (41.4 per game) and 11 touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 217 yards (19.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jacob Copeland's 575 receiving yards (52.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with four touchdowns.

Justin Shorter has racked up 486 receiving yards (44.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.

Kemore Gamble has hauled in 27 receptions for 319 yards (29.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Florida State Players to Watch

Jordan Travis has thrown for 1,337 yards (121.5 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 63% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 428 rushing yards (38.9 ypg) on 117 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Jashaun Corbin's team-high 877 rushing yards (79.7 per game) have come on 137 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Treshaun Ward has racked up 490 yards (44.5 per game) on 77 carries with three touchdowns, while also grabbing 20 passes for 175 yards (15.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Ontaria Wilson's 332 receiving yards (30.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with four touchdowns.

Andrew Parchment has caught 19 passes for 310 yards (28.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Keyshawn Helton's 17 receptions have yielded 269 yards (24.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.