    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 16, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) celebrates a touchdown with Florida Gators offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun (65) against LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SEC) and Florida Gators (4-3, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will clash at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia

    Betting Information for Georgia vs. Florida

    Georgia and Florida Stats

    • The Bulldogs rack up 17.3 more points per game (38.4) than the Gators allow (21.1).
    • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (6).
    • The Gators have averaged 27.8 more points this season (34.4) than the Bulldogs have allowed (6.6).
    • The Gators have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (10).

    Georgia Players to Watch

    • Stetson Bennett leads Georgia with 996 passing yards (142.3 ypg) on 57-of-82 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 148 rushing yards (21.1 ypg) on 19 carries.
    • Zamir White has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 400 yards (57.1 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season James Cook has racked up 296 yards (42.3 per game) on 47 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Brock Bowers' 416 receiving yards (59.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Ladd McConkey has put up a 295-yard season so far (42.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.
    • Jermaine Burton's 13 catches have yielded 224 yards (32.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Emory Jones has been a dual threat to lead Florida in both passing and rushing. He has 1,291 passing yards (184.4 ypg), completing 67.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 498 yards (71.1 ypg) on 85 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Anthony Richardson has collected 348 yards (49.7 per game) on 28 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Jacob Copeland's 423 receiving yards (60.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Justin Shorter has totaled 229 receiving yards (32.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes this year.
    • Rick Wells' 16 catches this season have resulted in 181 yards (25.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Georgia at Florida

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
