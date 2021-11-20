Publish date:
How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (5-5, 0-0 SEC) face a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Missouri Tigers (5-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Missouri vs. Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Florida and Missouri Stats
- The Gators rack up 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 35.9 per outing the Tigers allow.
- This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (15).
- The Tigers, on average, are scoring 4.1 more points per game this year (31.5) than the Gators are allowing (27.4).
- The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Florida Players to Watch
- Emory Jones has thrown for 2,125 yards (212.5 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 68.4% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 632 yards (63.2 ypg) on 111 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- This season Dameon Pierce has collected 448 yards (44.8 per game) on 68 attempts with 10 touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 217 yards (21.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Jacob Copeland's team-high 473 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Justin Shorter has racked up 464 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes this year.
- Kemore Gamble has hauled in 24 catches for 286 yards (28.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Missouri Players to Watch
- Connor Bazelak leads Missouri with 2,310 passing yards (231.0 ypg) on 220-of-324 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.
- Tyler Badie has carried the ball 200 times for a team-high 1,247 yards (124.7 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 50 passes for 337 yards (33.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
- This season Michael Cox has rushed for 138 yards (13.8 per game) on 15 carries with two touchdowns.
- Tauskie Dove's 470 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions.
- Keke Chism has collected 403 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes this year.
Florida Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Georgia
L 34-7
Home
11/6/2021
South Carolina
L 40-17
Away
11/13/2021
Samford
W 70-52
Home
11/20/2021
Missouri
-
Away
11/27/2021
Florida State
-
Home
Missouri Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Vanderbilt
W 37-28
Away
11/6/2021
Georgia
L 43-6
Away
11/13/2021
South Carolina
W 31-28
Home
11/20/2021
Florida
-
Home
11/26/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
