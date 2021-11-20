Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) runs in for a touchdown as South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) looks on during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida Gators (5-5, 0-0 SEC) face a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Missouri Tigers (5-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Missouri vs. Florida

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
    Live Stream on fuboTV

    Florida and Missouri Stats

    • The Gators rack up 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 35.9 per outing the Tigers allow.
    • This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (15).
    • The Tigers, on average, are scoring 4.1 more points per game this year (31.5) than the Gators are allowing (27.4).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (10) this season.

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Emory Jones has thrown for 2,125 yards (212.5 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 68.4% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 632 yards (63.2 ypg) on 111 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Dameon Pierce has collected 448 yards (44.8 per game) on 68 attempts with 10 touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 217 yards (21.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jacob Copeland's team-high 473 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Justin Shorter has racked up 464 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes this year.
    • Kemore Gamble has hauled in 24 catches for 286 yards (28.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Missouri Players to Watch

    • Connor Bazelak leads Missouri with 2,310 passing yards (231.0 ypg) on 220-of-324 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Badie has carried the ball 200 times for a team-high 1,247 yards (124.7 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 50 passes for 337 yards (33.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • This season Michael Cox has rushed for 138 yards (13.8 per game) on 15 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Tauskie Dove's 470 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions.
    • Keke Chism has collected 403 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes this year.

    Florida Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Georgia

    L 34-7

    Home

    11/6/2021

    South Carolina

    L 40-17

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Samford

    W 70-52

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    Missouri Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 37-28

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Georgia

    L 43-6

    Away

    11/13/2021

    South Carolina

    W 31-28

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Florida at Missouri

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
