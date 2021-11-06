Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) and Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) brings down Florida Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright (6). The Florida Gators played the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half Saturday afternoon, October 30, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2021 Flgai 103021 Bulldogsvsgators Syndication Gainesville Sun

    The Florida Gators (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4, 0-0 SEC) will meet on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium, in a battle of SEC rivals. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida

    Florida and South Carolina Stats

    • This year, the Gators put up 6.5 more points per game (31.0) than the Gamecocks give up (24.5).
    • The Gators have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (17).
    • The Gators have allowed 22.8 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 20.9 the Gamecocks have scored.
    • The Gamecocks have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (9) this season.

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Emory Jones has thrown for 1,403 yards (175.4 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 67.7% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 520 yards (65.0 ypg) on 90 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Anthony Richardson has piled up 40 carries for 374 yards (46.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jacob Copeland's 450 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 25 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Justin Shorter has hauled in 23 passes for 279 yards (34.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Xzavier Henderson has hauled in 15 receptions for 187 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • Luke Doty leads South Carolina with 975 passing yards (121.9 ypg) on 86-of-143 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • Zaquandre White has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 291 yards (36.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Kevin Harris has collected 245 yards (30.6 per game) on 70 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Josh Vann's team-leading 420 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Jaheim Bell has put up a 278-yard season so far (34.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.
    • Jalen Brooks' 14 catches this season have resulted in 181 yards (22.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Florida Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 42-0

    Home

    10/16/2021

    LSU

    L 49-42

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Georgia

    L 34-7

    Home

    11/6/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Samford

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    South Carolina Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Tennessee

    L 45-20

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 21-20

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 44-14

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Florida at South Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
