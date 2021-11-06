Publish date:
How to Watch Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4, 0-0 SEC) will meet on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium, in a battle of SEC rivals. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
Florida and South Carolina Stats
- This year, the Gators put up 6.5 more points per game (31.0) than the Gamecocks give up (24.5).
- The Gators have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (17).
- The Gators have allowed 22.8 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 20.9 the Gamecocks have scored.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Florida Players to Watch
- Emory Jones has thrown for 1,403 yards (175.4 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 67.7% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 520 yards (65.0 ypg) on 90 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- This season Anthony Richardson has piled up 40 carries for 374 yards (46.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Jacob Copeland's 450 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 25 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Justin Shorter has hauled in 23 passes for 279 yards (34.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Xzavier Henderson has hauled in 15 receptions for 187 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Luke Doty leads South Carolina with 975 passing yards (121.9 ypg) on 86-of-143 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Zaquandre White has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 291 yards (36.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Kevin Harris has collected 245 yards (30.6 per game) on 70 carries with two touchdowns.
- Josh Vann's team-leading 420 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jaheim Bell has put up a 278-yard season so far (34.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.
- Jalen Brooks' 14 catches this season have resulted in 181 yards (22.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Florida Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Vanderbilt
W 42-0
Home
10/16/2021
LSU
L 49-42
Away
10/30/2021
Georgia
L 34-7
Home
11/6/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
11/13/2021
Samford
-
Home
11/20/2021
Missouri
-
Away
11/27/2021
Florida State
-
Home
South Carolina Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Tennessee
L 45-20
Away
10/16/2021
Vanderbilt
W 21-20
Home
10/23/2021
Texas A&M
L 44-14
Away
11/6/2021
Florida
-
Home
11/13/2021
Missouri
-
Away
11/20/2021
Auburn
-
Home
11/27/2021
Clemson
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
