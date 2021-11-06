Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) and Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) brings down Florida Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright (6). The Florida Gators played the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half Saturday afternoon, October 30, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2021 Flgai 103021 Bulldogsvsgators Syndication Gainesville Sun

The Florida Gators (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4, 0-0 SEC) will meet on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium, in a battle of SEC rivals. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

Florida and South Carolina Stats

This year, the Gators put up 6.5 more points per game (31.0) than the Gamecocks give up (24.5).

The Gators have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (17).

The Gators have allowed 22.8 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 20.9 the Gamecocks have scored.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Florida Players to Watch

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,403 yards (175.4 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 67.7% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 520 yards (65.0 ypg) on 90 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

This season Anthony Richardson has piled up 40 carries for 374 yards (46.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jacob Copeland's 450 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 25 receptions and four touchdowns.

Justin Shorter has hauled in 23 passes for 279 yards (34.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Xzavier Henderson has hauled in 15 receptions for 187 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Luke Doty leads South Carolina with 975 passing yards (121.9 ypg) on 86-of-143 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Zaquandre White has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 291 yards (36.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Kevin Harris has collected 245 yards (30.6 per game) on 70 carries with two touchdowns.

Josh Vann's team-leading 420 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has put up a 278-yard season so far (34.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.

Jalen Brooks' 14 catches this season have resulted in 181 yards (22.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Florida Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Vanderbilt W 42-0 Home 10/16/2021 LSU L 49-42 Away 10/30/2021 Georgia L 34-7 Home 11/6/2021 South Carolina - Away 11/13/2021 Samford - Home 11/20/2021 Missouri - Away 11/27/2021 Florida State - Home

South Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Tennessee L 45-20 Away 10/16/2021 Vanderbilt W 21-20 Home 10/23/2021 Texas A&M L 44-14 Away 11/6/2021 Florida - Home 11/13/2021 Missouri - Away 11/20/2021 Auburn - Home 11/27/2021 Clemson - Home

