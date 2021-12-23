Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Mark-Antony Richards (6) is tackled by South Florida Bulls safety Vincent Davis (3) during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Gasparilla Bowl will feature the Florida Gators squaring off against the UCF Knights on December 23, 2021, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Florida vs. UCF

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Tropicana Field

Betting Information for Florida vs. UCF

Favorite Spread Total Florida -7 55.5

Florida and UCF Stats

The Gators score 6.6 more points per game (31.8) than the Knights allow (25.2).

The Gators have turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (20) this season.

The Knights, on average, score 5.6 more points (32.2) than the Gators allow (26.6).

The Knights have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two more turnovers than the Gators have forced (13).

Florida Players to Watch

Emory Jones has thrown for 2,549 yards (212.4 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 67.6% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season. He's also run for 700 yards (58.3 ypg) on 133 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

This season Dameon Pierce has rushed for 517 yards (43.1 per game) on 87 carries with 12 touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 217 yards (18.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jacob Copeland's 607 receiving yards (50.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 39 receptions and four touchdowns.

Justin Shorter has reeled in 38 passes for 496 yards (41.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Kemore Gamble has hauled in 30 catches for 399 yards (33.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

UCF Players to Watch

Mikey Keene has 1,586 passing yards (132.2 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 63.6% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Johnny Richardson, has carried the ball 101 times for 693 yards (57.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also caught 22 passes for 197 yards (16.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Isaiah Bowser has piled up 123 carries for 549 yards (45.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe's team-high 727 receiving yards (60.6 yards per game) have come on 77 receptions with six touchdowns.

Brandon Johnson has collected 565 receiving yards (47.1 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes this year.

Jaylon Robinson's 18 grabs have turned into 322 yards (26.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

