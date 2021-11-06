How will Florida respond after losing last week's rivalry game to No. 1 Georgia? Can it kick a two-game losing slump when it heads to Columbia to take on South Carolina?

It's been back-to-back emotional weeks for Florida, with a close loss in a 49-42 shootout to LSU followed by a 34-7 defeat at the hands of one of the Gators' biggest rivals, top-ranked Georgia.

Still, this is a team more talented than its 4-4 record suggests, and Dan Mullen's squad will look to prove so this Saturday on the road against South Carolina.

How to Watch Florida vs. South Carolina Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Florida will likely make another quarterback change this week. Freshman Anthony Richardson had taken over the starting role from junior Emory Jones, but Richardson suffered a concussion last week against the Bulldogs. In relief in that game, Jones completed 10-of-14 passes for 112 yards while adding five carries for 22 yards and a score.

Whoever is at quarterback for the Gators, they'll have to deal with South Carolina's senior cornerback Jaylan Foster. Foster currently leads the SEC with five interceptions, adding one last week against Texas A&M.

This will be the 42nd meeting between Florida and South Carolina, a series the Gators lead 29-9-3. They're currently on a three-game winning streak, including a 38-24 victory in Gainesville last year.

Kickoff on Saturday is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

