How to Watch Florida International University Panthers at Marshall Thundering Herd

Florida International is looking to snap its six-game losing streak when it travels to Marshall on Saturday afternoon in this college football matchup.

Florida International has been slumping lately and hasn't been able to get in the win column since beating Long Island in its season opener.

How to Watch FIU at Marshall Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

The Panthers have played a couple of teams close, but their defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses. It has led to a six-game losing streak.

FIU was down just five at halftime last Saturday against Western Kentucky but gave up 17 straight to start the second half and could never recover.

On Saturday, the Panthers head to Marshall looking to get their first FBS win of the year and upset the Thundering Herd.

Marshall will look to keep that from happening as it looks for its third straight win. The Thundering Herd beat Old Dominion in overtime before blowing out North Texas 49-21.

The wins improved their overall record to 4-3 and snapped their three-game losing streak. All three of their losses were by six points or less, as they struggled to get over the hump during that stretch.

Saturday Marshall is big home favorites against a struggling FIU team, but it needs to make sure it doesn't overlook them and end up on the wrong end of an upset.

