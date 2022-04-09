How to Watch Florida State Garnet and Gold Spring Game

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Florida State Garnet and Gold Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State hosts its annual Garnet and Gold spring game on Saturday night

Florida State had a season to forget last year and is looking to have a bounce-back year in 2022.

How to Watch the Florida State Garnet and Gold Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Florida State Garnet and Gold Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seminoles started off the 2021 season 0-4 and had a huge upset loss to Jacksonville State on a crazy last-second play. They did play much better at the end of the season winning five of its last eight games and nearly making a bowl game.

In their three losses to end the year, two of them were by 10 to Clemson and three to rival Florida.

It was something to build on after such a tough start and they hope 2022 will be much better.

The Seminoles will be tested early in the season as they play LSU in week two before heading on the road to take on Louisville. They also play at NC State and Miami, but do get Clemson and Florida at home.

It has been a hard fall for Florida State over the last few years and the fans are desperate for them to get back on top of the ACC and college football world.

Saturday they get the chance to check out their Seminoles on the field in their annual spring game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Florida State Garnet and Gold Spring Game

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16238024 (1)
Lacrosse

How to Watch New York Riptide at Buffalo Bandits

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
IMSA
IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

How to Watch IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Washington vs Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) runs out of the pocket against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Florida State Garnet and Gold Spring Game

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Cal at Utah in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Sweden Curling
2022 World Mens Curling Championship

How to Watch World Men's Curling Championship: Qualification Games

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17737784
Horse Racing

How to Watch The Road to the Kentucky Derby

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at New England Free Jacks

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
Rutgers Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Rutgers at Nebraska in College Baseball

By Adam Childs46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy