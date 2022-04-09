How to Watch Florida State Garnet and Gold Spring Game

Florida State had a season to forget last year and is looking to have a bounce-back year in 2022.

How to Watch the Florida State Garnet and Gold Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Florida State Garnet and Gold Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seminoles started off the 2021 season 0-4 and had a huge upset loss to Jacksonville State on a crazy last-second play. They did play much better at the end of the season winning five of its last eight games and nearly making a bowl game.

In their three losses to end the year, two of them were by 10 to Clemson and three to rival Florida.

It was something to build on after such a tough start and they hope 2022 will be much better.

The Seminoles will be tested early in the season as they play LSU in week two before heading on the road to take on Louisville. They also play at NC State and Miami, but do get Clemson and Florida at home.

It has been a hard fall for Florida State over the last few years and the fans are desperate for them to get back on top of the ACC and college football world.

Saturday they get the chance to check out their Seminoles on the field in their annual spring game.

