The Boston College Eagles (6-4, 0-0 ACC) and Florida State Seminoles (4-6, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Alumni Stadium, in a battle of ACC rivals. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Florida State

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Alumni Stadium

Boston College and Florida State Stats

The Eagles score 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per matchup the Seminoles surrender.

The Eagles have 13 giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have 16 takeaways .

The Seminoles, on average, score 8.5 more points (28.4) than the Eagles allow (19.9).

The Seminoles have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Boston College Players to Watch

Dennis Grosel has 1,191 passing yards (119.1 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Pat Garwo III's team-high 910 rushing yards (91.0 per game) have come on 169 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Alec Sinkfield has piled up 72 carries for 281 yards (28.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Zay Flowers' team-high 653 receiving yards (65.3 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with four touchdowns.

Trae Barry has caught 20 passes for 347 yards (34.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jaelen Gill has hauled in 22 receptions for 257 yards (25.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Florida State Players to Watch

Jordan Travis leads Florida State with 1,086 passing yards (108.6 ypg) on 84-of-131 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 402 rushing yards (40.2 ypg) on 104 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jashaun Corbin, has carried the ball 124 times for 815 yards (81.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Treshaun Ward has racked up 73 carries for 465 yards (46.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Andrew Parchment's 296 receiving yards (29.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 receptions with two touchdowns.

Ontaria Wilson has put together a 272-yard season so far (27.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.

Keyshawn Helton's 17 grabs have netted him 269 yards (26.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Boston College Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Syracuse L 21-6 Away 11/5/2021 Virginia Tech W 17-3 Home 11/13/2021 Georgia Tech W 41-30 Away 11/20/2021 Florida State - Home 11/27/2021 Wake Forest - Home

Florida State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Clemson L 30-20 Away 11/6/2021 NC State L 28-14 Home 11/13/2021 Miami W 31-28 Home 11/20/2021 Boston College - Away 11/27/2021 Florida - Away

