Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) pushes off Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens (24).The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Miami Hurricanes 31-28 Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Fsu V Miami1002

    Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) pushes off Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens (24).The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Miami Hurricanes 31-28 Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Fsu V Miami1002

    The Boston College Eagles (6-4, 0-0 ACC) and Florida State Seminoles (4-6, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Alumni Stadium, in a battle of ACC rivals. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Boston College vs. Florida State

    Boston College and Florida State Stats

    • The Eagles score 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per matchup the Seminoles surrender.
    • The Eagles have 13 giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have 16 takeaways .
    • The Seminoles, on average, score 8.5 more points (28.4) than the Eagles allow (19.9).
    • The Seminoles have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • Dennis Grosel has 1,191 passing yards (119.1 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Pat Garwo III's team-high 910 rushing yards (91.0 per game) have come on 169 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alec Sinkfield has piled up 72 carries for 281 yards (28.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Zay Flowers' team-high 653 receiving yards (65.3 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Trae Barry has caught 20 passes for 347 yards (34.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Jaelen Gill has hauled in 22 receptions for 257 yards (25.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • Jordan Travis leads Florida State with 1,086 passing yards (108.6 ypg) on 84-of-131 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 402 rushing yards (40.2 ypg) on 104 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Jashaun Corbin, has carried the ball 124 times for 815 yards (81.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Treshaun Ward has racked up 73 carries for 465 yards (46.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Andrew Parchment's 296 receiving yards (29.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Ontaria Wilson has put together a 272-yard season so far (27.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.
    • Keyshawn Helton's 17 grabs have netted him 269 yards (26.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Boston College Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Syracuse

    L 21-6

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 17-3

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 41-30

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    Florida State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Clemson

    L 30-20

    Away

    11/6/2021

    NC State

    L 28-14

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Miami

    W 31-28

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Florida State at Boston College

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    nwsl chicago red stars
    NWSL

    How to Watch NWSL Championship Final: Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars

    4 minutes ago
    uconn men basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Binghamton at Connecticut in Men's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    Georgia fans make nose while Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) gets set to make a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. News Joshua L Jones
    College Football

    How to Watch Lafayette at Lehigh

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_13326934
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic University at Western Kentucky

    4 minutes ago
    harvard yale football
    College Football

    How to Watch Harvard at Yale

    4 minutes ago
    dartmouth football
    College Football

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Brown

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17157266
    College Football

    How to Watch Massachusetts at Army

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17156802
    College Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

    4 minutes ago
    michigan state football
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy