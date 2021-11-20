Publish date:
How to Watch Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (6-4, 0-0 ACC) and Florida State Seminoles (4-6, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Alumni Stadium, in a battle of ACC rivals. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Boston College vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Stadium: Alumni Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Boston College and Florida State Stats
- The Eagles score 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per matchup the Seminoles surrender.
- The Eagles have 13 giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have 16 takeaways .
- The Seminoles, on average, score 8.5 more points (28.4) than the Eagles allow (19.9).
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Dennis Grosel has 1,191 passing yards (119.1 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- Pat Garwo III's team-high 910 rushing yards (91.0 per game) have come on 169 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Alec Sinkfield has piled up 72 carries for 281 yards (28.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Zay Flowers' team-high 653 receiving yards (65.3 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Trae Barry has caught 20 passes for 347 yards (34.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Jaelen Gill has hauled in 22 receptions for 257 yards (25.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Jordan Travis leads Florida State with 1,086 passing yards (108.6 ypg) on 84-of-131 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 402 rushing yards (40.2 ypg) on 104 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Jashaun Corbin, has carried the ball 124 times for 815 yards (81.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Treshaun Ward has racked up 73 carries for 465 yards (46.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Andrew Parchment's 296 receiving yards (29.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Ontaria Wilson has put together a 272-yard season so far (27.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.
- Keyshawn Helton's 17 grabs have netted him 269 yards (26.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Boston College Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Syracuse
L 21-6
Away
11/5/2021
Virginia Tech
W 17-3
Home
11/13/2021
Georgia Tech
W 41-30
Away
11/20/2021
Florida State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
Florida State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Clemson
L 30-20
Away
11/6/2021
NC State
L 28-14
Home
11/13/2021
Miami
W 31-28
Home
11/20/2021
Boston College
-
Away
11/27/2021
Florida
-
Away
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Florida State at Boston College
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)