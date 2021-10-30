Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) returns a kick-off against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) returns a kick-off against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) play a familiar opponent when they host the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in an ACC showdown. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Florida State

    Clemson and Florida State Stats

    • This year, the Tigers score 6.4 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Seminoles give up (26.4).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Seminoles have forced (9).
    • The Seminoles have averaged 16.7 more points scored this year (31.3) than the Tigers have allowed (14.6).
    • The Seminoles have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (9).

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,102 yards (157.4 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 54.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 236 rushing yards (33.7 ypg) on 67 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Kobe Pace, has carried the ball 60 times for 327 yards (46.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Will Shipley has rushed for 263 yards (37.6 per game) on 54 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Joseph Ngata's 352 receiving yards (50.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 18 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Justyn Ross has put together a 341-yard season so far (48.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes.
    • Davis Allen's 15 catches have netted him 101 yards (14.4 ypg).

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • Jordan Travis has 636 passing yards (90.9 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 62.7% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 344 rushing yards (49.1 ypg) on 66 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Jashaun Corbin has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 683 yards (97.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Treshaun Ward has rushed for 419 yards (59.9 per game) on 57 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Ontaria Wilson's 206 receiving yards (29.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Andrew Parchment has put up a 192-yard season so far (27.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.
    • Keyshawn Helton's 11 grabs have yielded 182 yards (26.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Clemson Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Boston College

    W 19-13

    Home

    10/15/2021

    Syracuse

    W 17-14

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 27-17

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    Florida State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Syracuse

    W 33-30

    Home

    10/9/2021

    North Carolina

    W 35-25

    Away

    10/23/2021

    UMass

    W 59-3

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    NC State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Florida State at Clemson

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

