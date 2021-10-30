Publish date:
How to Watch Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) play a familiar opponent when they host the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in an ACC showdown. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Clemson vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
Clemson and Florida State Stats
- This year, the Tigers score 6.4 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Seminoles give up (26.4).
- The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Seminoles have forced (9).
- The Seminoles have averaged 16.7 more points scored this year (31.3) than the Tigers have allowed (14.6).
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (9).
Clemson Players to Watch
- D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,102 yards (157.4 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 54.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 236 rushing yards (33.7 ypg) on 67 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Kobe Pace, has carried the ball 60 times for 327 yards (46.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Will Shipley has rushed for 263 yards (37.6 per game) on 54 carries with five touchdowns.
- Joseph Ngata's 352 receiving yards (50.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 18 receptions and one touchdown.
- Justyn Ross has put together a 341-yard season so far (48.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes.
- Davis Allen's 15 catches have netted him 101 yards (14.4 ypg).
Florida State Players to Watch
- Jordan Travis has 636 passing yards (90.9 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 62.7% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 344 rushing yards (49.1 ypg) on 66 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- Jashaun Corbin has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 683 yards (97.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Treshaun Ward has rushed for 419 yards (59.9 per game) on 57 carries with three touchdowns.
- Ontaria Wilson's 206 receiving yards (29.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Andrew Parchment has put up a 192-yard season so far (27.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.
- Keyshawn Helton's 11 grabs have yielded 182 yards (26.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Clemson Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Boston College
W 19-13
Home
10/15/2021
Syracuse
W 17-14
Away
10/23/2021
Pittsburgh
L 27-17
Away
10/30/2021
Florida State
-
Home
11/6/2021
Louisville
-
Away
11/13/2021
UConn
-
Home
11/20/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
Florida State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Syracuse
W 33-30
Home
10/9/2021
North Carolina
W 35-25
Away
10/23/2021
UMass
W 59-3
Home
10/30/2021
Clemson
-
Away
11/6/2021
NC State
-
Home
11/13/2021
Miami
-
Home
11/20/2021
Boston College
-
Away
