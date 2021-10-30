Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) returns a kick-off against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) play a familiar opponent when they host the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in an ACC showdown. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Florida State

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium

Clemson and Florida State Stats

This year, the Tigers score 6.4 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Seminoles give up (26.4).

The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Seminoles have forced (9).

The Seminoles have averaged 16.7 more points scored this year (31.3) than the Tigers have allowed (14.6).

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (9).

Clemson Players to Watch

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,102 yards (157.4 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 54.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 236 rushing yards (33.7 ypg) on 67 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kobe Pace, has carried the ball 60 times for 327 yards (46.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Will Shipley has rushed for 263 yards (37.6 per game) on 54 carries with five touchdowns.

Joseph Ngata's 352 receiving yards (50.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 18 receptions and one touchdown.

Justyn Ross has put together a 341-yard season so far (48.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes.

Davis Allen's 15 catches have netted him 101 yards (14.4 ypg).

Florida State Players to Watch

Jordan Travis has 636 passing yards (90.9 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 62.7% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 344 rushing yards (49.1 ypg) on 66 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jashaun Corbin has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 683 yards (97.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Treshaun Ward has rushed for 419 yards (59.9 per game) on 57 carries with three touchdowns.

Ontaria Wilson's 206 receiving yards (29.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with three touchdowns.

Andrew Parchment has put up a 192-yard season so far (27.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.

Keyshawn Helton's 11 grabs have yielded 182 yards (26.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Clemson Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Boston College W 19-13 Home 10/15/2021 Syracuse W 17-14 Away 10/23/2021 Pittsburgh L 27-17 Away 10/30/2021 Florida State - Home 11/6/2021 Louisville - Away 11/13/2021 UConn - Home 11/20/2021 Wake Forest - Home

Florida State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Syracuse W 33-30 Home 10/9/2021 North Carolina W 35-25 Away 10/23/2021 UMass W 59-3 Home 10/30/2021 Clemson - Away 11/6/2021 NC State - Home 11/13/2021 Miami - Home 11/20/2021 Boston College - Away

