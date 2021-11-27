Florida State vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (5-6) and Florida State Seminoles (5-6) will clash on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Florida vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Florida and Florida State Stats
- The Gators score 32.5 points per game, 5.8 more than the Seminoles allow per outing (26.7).
- This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Seminoles' takeaways (17).
- The Seminoles have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (28.2) as the Gators have allowed (27.1).
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over 18 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Gators have forced (10).
Florida Players to Watch
- Emory Jones leads Florida with 2,386 passing yards (216.9 ypg) on 193-of-285 passing with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He also has 677 rushing yards (61.5 ypg) on 128 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
- This season Dameon Pierce has racked up 455 yards (41.4 per game) on 75 carries with 11 touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 217 yards (19.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Jacob Copeland's 575 receiving yards (52.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 36 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Justin Shorter has caught 36 passes for 486 yards (44.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Kemore Gamble's 27 catches have netted him 319 yards (29.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Jordan Travis leads Florida State with 1,337 passing yards (121.5 ypg) on 104-of-165 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 428 rushing yards (38.9 ypg) on 117 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
- Jashaun Corbin has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 877 yards (79.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Treshaun Ward has taken 77 carries for 490 yards (44.5 per game) and three touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 175 yards (15.9 per game) and one touchdown.
- Ontaria Wilson's team-high 332 receiving yards (30.2 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Andrew Parchment has racked up 310 receiving yards (28.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes this year.
- Keyshawn Helton's 17 grabs have turned into 269 yards (24.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Florida Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
South Carolina
L 40-17
Away
11/13/2021
Samford
W 70-52
Home
11/20/2021
Missouri
L 24-23
Away
11/27/2021
Florida State
-
Home
Florida State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
NC State
L 28-14
Home
11/13/2021
Miami
W 31-28
Home
11/20/2021
Boston College
W 26-23
Away
11/27/2021
Florida
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
27
2021
Florida State at Florida
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)