Nov 6, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) slides in front of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Juanyeh Thomas (1) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (5-4, 0-0 ACC) and Florida State Seminoles (3-6, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, in a battle of ACC rivals. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Miami

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Miami vs. Florida State

Favorite Spread Total Miami -2.5 61

Miami and Florida State Stats

The Hurricanes average 32.9 points per game, 5.9 more than the Seminoles surrender per contest (27).

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (13) this season.

The Seminoles have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (28.1) as the Hurricanes have allowed (30.4).

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 17 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (8).

Miami Players to Watch

Tyler Van Dyke has 1,877 passing yards (208.6 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Jaylan Knighton's team-high 461 rushing yards (51.2 per game) have come on 102 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 13 catches for 167 yards (18.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Cam'Ron Harris has piled up 409 yards (45.4 per game) on 71 attempts with five touchdowns.

Charleston Rambo's team-leading 860 receiving yards (95.6 yards per game) have come on 58 receptions with five touchdowns.

Keyshawn Smith has reeled in 30 passes for 387 yards (43 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mike Harley's 35 grabs have netted him 341 yards (37.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Florida State Players to Watch

Jordan Travis has 812 passing yards (90.2 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 340 rushing yards (37.8 ypg) on 82 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jashaun Corbin's team-high 747 rushing yards (83 per game) have come on 109 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Treshaun Ward has racked up 64 carries for 444 yards (49.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Keyshawn Helton's 269 receiving yards (29.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 17 receptions and two touchdowns.

Andrew Parchment has reeled in 16 passes for 264 yards (29.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ontaria Wilson's 14 catches have netted him 220 yards (24.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.