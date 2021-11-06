Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolf Pack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers corner back Mario Goodrich (31) tackles Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

    The NC State Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 ACC) and Florida State Seminoles (3-5, 0-0 ACC), ACC rivals, will do battle at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Florida State vs. NC State

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for NC State vs. Florida State

    NC State and Florida State Stats

    • This year, the Wolf Pack average 4.6 more points per game (31.5) than the Seminoles give up (26.9).
    • The Wolf Pack have six giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have 12 takeaways .
    • The Seminoles have scored 29.9 points per game this season, 13.6 more than the Wolf Pack have given up.
    • This year the Seminoles have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (9).

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Devin Leary has thrown for 2,161 yards (270.1 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 66.1% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Zonovan Knight has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 542 yards (67.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ricky Person Jr. has taken 94 carries for 459 yards (57.4 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 151 yards (18.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Emeka Emezie's 543 receiving yards (67.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 42 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Thayer Thomas has grabbed 37 passes for 399 yards (49.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
    • Devin Carter's 23 grabs have netted him 366 yards (45.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • Jordan Travis has thrown for 812 yards (101.5 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 340 rushing yards (42.5 ypg) on 82 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Jashaun Corbin's team-high 714 rushing yards (89.3 per game) have come on 95 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Treshaun Ward has rushed for 440 yards (55.0 per game) on 62 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Keyshawn Helton's 220 receiving yards (27.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 13 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Ontaria Wilson has caught 14 passes for 220 yards (27.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Andrew Parchment's 12 grabs this season have resulted in 219 yards (27.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    NC State at Florida State

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
