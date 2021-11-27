Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Florida State heads to rival Florida looking to finish its season with a third straight win to become bowl eligible.
    Author:

    Florida State had a horrible start to the college football season but has since turned its fortunes around. The Seminoles enter Saturday's game against rival Florida just one win away from becoming bowl eligible. The Seminoles started the year 0–4 but have since won five of seven, including big wins over North Carolina and rival Miami.

    How to Watch Florida State at Florida Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Florida State at Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They take on a Florida team playing its first game since head coach Dan Mullen was fired.

    The Gators' season has been the exact opposite of their rival Seminoles. Florida started the year 3–1, with its only loss to No. 3 Alabama, but has since won just two game against Vanderbilt and Samford.

    Rivalry games are always great, but with the seasons these two schools have had, this game means a little bit more. The winner will become bowl eligible while the other will go home.

    Look for Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis to have a big game against a reeling Florida defense that gave up 52 points to Samford. The Gators, meanwhile, could turn to Anthony Richardson at quarterback after Emory Jones suffered an injury in practice this week.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 20, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas Tech at Baylor

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17227654
    College Football

    How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13734829
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida State at Florida

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17201966
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia at Georgia Tech

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) and teammate Devon Witherspoon (31) team up to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17196765
    College Football

    How to Watch Houston at Connecticut

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) hands off to Navy Midshipmen running back Isaac Ruoss (32) in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Navy at Temple

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball (9) look at a pass that was overthrown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. The Scarlet Knights won 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Maryland vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Florida Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright (6) runs the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Florida State vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy