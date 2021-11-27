Florida State heads to rival Florida looking to finish its season with a third straight win to become bowl eligible.

Florida State had a horrible start to the college football season but has since turned its fortunes around. The Seminoles enter Saturday's game against rival Florida just one win away from becoming bowl eligible. The Seminoles started the year 0–4 but have since won five of seven, including big wins over North Carolina and rival Miami.

How to Watch Florida State at Florida Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Florida State at Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They take on a Florida team playing its first game since head coach Dan Mullen was fired.

The Gators' season has been the exact opposite of their rival Seminoles. Florida started the year 3–1, with its only loss to No. 3 Alabama, but has since won just two game against Vanderbilt and Samford.

Rivalry games are always great, but with the seasons these two schools have had, this game means a little bit more. The winner will become bowl eligible while the other will go home.

Look for Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis to have a big game against a reeling Florida defense that gave up 52 points to Samford. The Gators, meanwhile, could turn to Anthony Richardson at quarterback after Emory Jones suffered an injury in practice this week.

Regional restrictions may apply.