    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The ACC Atlantic Division is in for a showdown on Saturday as Florida State travels up to Boston College in a divisional rivalry.
    Florida State is 4-6 this season and No. 4 in the Atlantic Division of the ACC. In their last five weeks, the Seminoles are 3-2. They've beaten Miami, North Carolina and Massachusetts. They've lost twice to conference opponents in Clemson and North Carolina State.

    How to Watch Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 20th, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACCN

    You can live stream Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Boston College is 6-4 in the same division (Atlantic) of the ACC and is No. 6. The reason for that is the number of divisional and conference games the Eagles have won. They are 2-3 in their last five games. They've lost to N.C. State, Louisville and Syracuse. Most recently, they've beaten Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

    Both teams have a common loss to the Wolf Pack. Florida State lost 28-14 while Boston College lost 33-7. Jordan Travis heads up the Seminoles team with 1,086 passing yards and 11 touchdowns this season compared to the Eagles' Dennis Grosel who has 1,216 yards and six touchdowns this year with seven interceptions.

    The Seminoles' Jashaun Corbin is averaging 6.6 yards per carry on the ground. He might not have as many total yards as the Eagles' Pat Garwo III, but he makes the most out of every carry he gets. He also adds seven touchdowns.

    Boston College opens up as favorites to win this game by a spread of -2.5. It will be a close game to follow with a tough matchup on both sides. The Over/Under is 54 points which are average. Boston College's money line is -140; Florida State's is +115.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    

