Clemson's season may be starting to slip away after last week's loss to Pitt. Can the Tigers regain control against a hot Florida State team on Saturday?

Last week's 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh has put Clemson in a precarious position. Dabo Swinney's team is now 4-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play after starting the season ranked third overall.

While a game against No. 13 Wake Forest later in the season still gives the Tigers a chance in the ACC Atlantic division, there's not much of a margin for error left.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Clemson today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Clemson will try to get back on the right track this week when it hosts a Florida State team that has found its rhythm in recent weeks. The Seminoles have strung together three straight wins, including ACC victories over Syracuse and UNC.

Last week, Florida State thoroughly beat UMass 59-3. Redshirt sophomore running back Jashaun Corbin had 127 yards on just 11 carries in that game. With the win, Mike Norvell's squad improved to 3-4 on the season.

This will be the 34th playing of the Clemson-Florida State rivalry, which is sometimes known as the Bowden Bowl, named for former Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden and his son, former Tigers head coach Tommy Bowden.

Florida State leads the all-time series 20-13; although Clemson is currently riding a five-game winning streak. That includes a 45-14 win in the last matchup in 2019.

Saturday's kickoff from Clemson will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.