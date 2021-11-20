Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Looking to bounce back after its near-loss to Samford last week, Florida visits Missouri on Saturday for an SEC East showdown.
    It took 35 second-half points for Florida to beat FCS Samford last week, but the Gators did end up coming away with a win. That snapped a three-game losing streak and got their record back to .500. This week, Florida will look to make it two wins in a row when it heads northwest to face Missouri.

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live stream Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Despite multiple changes at the quarterback position throughout the season, the Gators have still managed to put together one of the best offenses in the SEC. At 492.5 yards per game, they rank second in the conference.

    Last week, Emory Jones played wire-to-wire and was nearly perfect. He threw for 464 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions, completing 28-of-34 passing attempts.

    On the other side, Missouri does most of its damage on the ground. In last week's 31-28 win over South Carolina, senior running back Tyler Badie ran for 209 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries. For Missouri's defense, junior Isaiah McGuire was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after recording six tackles, two for a loss and a sack. 

    This will be the 10th all-time meeting between Florida and Missouri; they've split those games evenly with five wins each. The Gators have taken the last two, with a 41-17 win in Gainesville last year. 

    Will they make it three in a row? Or will Missouri grab the win? Tune in live to find out.

