The No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (7-2, 0-0 MWC) will clash with a fellow MWC squad when they welcome in the Boise State Broncos (4-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Boise State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Betting Information for Fresno State vs. Boise State

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -5 61

Fresno State and Boise State Stats

The Bulldogs rack up 35.0 points per game, 13.2 more than the Broncos allow per contest (21.8).

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 17 times, while the Broncos have forced 17.

The Broncos, on average, are scoring 8.5 more points per game this year (29.3) than the Bulldogs are allowing (20.8).

The Broncos have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 18 takeaways .

Fresno State Players to Watch

Jake Haener has thrown for 2,888 yards (320.9 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 66.9% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ronnie Rivers, has carried the ball 116 times for 573 yards (63.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 25 passes for 254 yards (28.2 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Mims has rushed for 504 yards (56.0 per game) on 83 carries with four touchdowns.

Jalen Cropper's 664 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 61 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

Josh Kelly has racked up 590 receiving yards (65.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes this year.

Keric Wheatfall has hauled in 27 receptions for 456 yards (50.7 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier leads Boise State with 2,204 passing yards (275.5 ypg) on 182-of-280 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cyrus Habibi-Likio, has carried the ball 73 times for 242 yards (30.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught 19 passes for 165 yards (20.6 per game).

This season Andrew Van Buren has piled up 64 carries for 196 yards (24.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Khalil Shakir's 777 receiving yards (97.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 49 receptions and four touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has reeled in 27 passes for 381 yards (47.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Octavius Evans' 30 grabs have netted him 341 yards (42.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

