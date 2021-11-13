Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Fresno State Bulldogs vs. New Mexico Lobos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-3, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the New Mexico Lobos (3-6, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field in a MWC clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: fubo Sports Network
    • Stadium: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Fresno State vs. New Mexico

    Fresno State vs New Mexico Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Fresno State

    -24.5

    51

    Fresno State and New Mexico Stats

    • The Bulldogs average 6.8 more points per game (32.9) than the Lobos allow (26.1).
    • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 20 times, nine more than the Lobos' takeaways (11).
    • The Lobos are averaging 8.4 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs are allowing (22.7).
    • The Lobos have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • Jake Haener has 3,167 passing yards (316.7 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • Ronnie Rivers has carried the ball 128 times for a team-high 652 yards (65.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 268 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Jordan Mims has racked up 505 yards (50.5 per game) on 85 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Jalen Cropper's 710 receiving yards (71 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 64 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
    • Josh Kelly has hauled in 42 passes for 666 yards (66.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Keric Wheatfall's 33 receptions have netted him 537 yards (53.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    New Mexico Players to Watch

    • Terry Wilson leads New Mexico with 1,054 passing yards (117.1 ypg) on 99-of-172 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Aaron Dumas, has carried the ball 98 times for 479 yards (53.2 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Bobby Cole has collected 357 yards (39.7 per game) on 84 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Luke Wysong's 226 receiving yards (25.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions.
    • Emmanuel Logan-Green has caught 14 passes for 155 yards (17.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Kyle Jarvis' nine catches have netted him 145 yards (16.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    New Mexico at Fresno State

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_10626011
    Boxing

    How to Watch David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis

    1 minute ago
    HS Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Portland State at Sacramento State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) is defended by cornerback Dontae Manning (8) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Colorado at UCLA

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) scores a touchdown past Oregon State Beavers defensive back Alex Austin (5) in overtime at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) celebrates with center Steve Avila (79) after the victory against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    TCU vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) fight for possession during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Portland State Vikings quarterback Davis Alexander (6) is sacked by Washington State Cougars defensive end Quinn Roff (20) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 44-24. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Portland State vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots in the second half against the Buffalo Bulls at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) throws the ball while hurried by Utah Utes linebacker Jonah Elliss (83) in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UCLA vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy