Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-3, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the New Mexico Lobos (3-6, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field in a MWC clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Fresno State vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -24.5 51

Fresno State and New Mexico Stats

The Bulldogs average 6.8 more points per game (32.9) than the Lobos allow (26.1).

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 20 times, nine more than the Lobos' takeaways (11).

The Lobos are averaging 8.4 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs are allowing (22.7).

The Lobos have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).

Fresno State Players to Watch

Jake Haener has 3,167 passing yards (316.7 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

Ronnie Rivers has carried the ball 128 times for a team-high 652 yards (65.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 268 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Mims has racked up 505 yards (50.5 per game) on 85 carries with four touchdowns.

Jalen Cropper's 710 receiving yards (71 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 64 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Josh Kelly has hauled in 42 passes for 666 yards (66.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Keric Wheatfall's 33 receptions have netted him 537 yards (53.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Terry Wilson leads New Mexico with 1,054 passing yards (117.1 ypg) on 99-of-172 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Aaron Dumas, has carried the ball 98 times for 479 yards (53.2 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Bobby Cole has collected 357 yards (39.7 per game) on 84 attempts with two touchdowns.

Luke Wysong's 226 receiving yards (25.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions.

Emmanuel Logan-Green has caught 14 passes for 155 yards (17.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kyle Jarvis' nine catches have netted him 145 yards (16.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.