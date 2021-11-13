Publish date:
How to Watch Fresno State Bulldogs vs. New Mexico Lobos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-3, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the New Mexico Lobos (3-6, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field in a MWC clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Fresno State vs. New Mexico
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fresno State
-24.5
51
Fresno State and New Mexico Stats
- The Bulldogs average 6.8 more points per game (32.9) than the Lobos allow (26.1).
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 20 times, nine more than the Lobos' takeaways (11).
- The Lobos are averaging 8.4 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs are allowing (22.7).
- The Lobos have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Jake Haener has 3,167 passing yards (316.7 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- Ronnie Rivers has carried the ball 128 times for a team-high 652 yards (65.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 268 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Jordan Mims has racked up 505 yards (50.5 per game) on 85 carries with four touchdowns.
- Jalen Cropper's 710 receiving yards (71 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 64 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
- Josh Kelly has hauled in 42 passes for 666 yards (66.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Keric Wheatfall's 33 receptions have netted him 537 yards (53.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Terry Wilson leads New Mexico with 1,054 passing yards (117.1 ypg) on 99-of-172 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Aaron Dumas, has carried the ball 98 times for 479 yards (53.2 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Bobby Cole has collected 357 yards (39.7 per game) on 84 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Luke Wysong's 226 receiving yards (25.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions.
- Emmanuel Logan-Green has caught 14 passes for 155 yards (17.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Kyle Jarvis' nine catches have netted him 145 yards (16.1 ypg) and one touchdown.
