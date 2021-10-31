Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Fresno State Bulldogs vs. San Diego State Aztecs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) throws a pass down field against the Air Force Falcons during the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) throws a pass down field against the Air Force Falcons during the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-2, 0-0 MWC) and the No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs (7-0, 0-0 MWC) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a battle of MWC opponents. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Fresno State and San Diego State Stats

    • The Bulldogs put up 35.6 points per game, 19.9 more than the Aztecs surrender per outing (15.7).
    • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Aztecs have forced (12).
    • The Aztecs, on average, score 10.1 more points (31.0) than the Bulldogs allow (20.9).
    • This year the Aztecs have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (15).

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • Jake Haener leads Fresno State with 2,582 passing yards (322.8 ypg) on 205-of-302 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • Ronnie Rivers' team-high 573 rushing yards (71.6 per game) have come on 116 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added 25 catches for 254 yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Jordan Mims has piled up 318 yards (39.8 per game) on 54 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Jalen Cropper's 580 receiving yards (72.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 55 receptions with 10 touchdowns.
    • Josh Kelly has recorded 483 receiving yards (60.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes this year.
    • Keric Wheatfall has hauled in 23 catches for 409 yards (51.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Jordon Brookshire leads San Diego State with 560 passing yards (80.0 ypg) on 41-of-86 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 92 rushing yards (13.1 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • Greg Bell has carried the ball 123 times for a team-high 603 yards (86.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Chance Bell has racked up 35 carries for 194 yards (27.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Daniel Bellinger's team-leading 197 receiving yards (28.1 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with one touchdown.
    • BJ Busbee has caught 10 passes for 118 yards (16.9 yards per game) this year.
    • Jesse Matthews' 15 grabs have netted him 112 yards (16.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Fresno State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Hawaii

    L 27-24

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Wyoming

    W 17-0

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Nevada

    W 34-32

    Home

    10/30/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Away

    San Diego State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    New Mexico

    W 31-7

    Home

    10/15/2021

    San Jose State

    W 19-13

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Air Force

    W 20-14

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Fresno State at San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

