Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Fresno State Bulldogs vs. San Diego State Aztecs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-2, 0-0 MWC) and the No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs (7-0, 0-0 MWC) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a battle of MWC opponents. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Fresno State and San Diego State Stats
- The Bulldogs put up 35.6 points per game, 19.9 more than the Aztecs surrender per outing (15.7).
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Aztecs have forced (12).
- The Aztecs, on average, score 10.1 more points (31.0) than the Bulldogs allow (20.9).
- This year the Aztecs have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (15).
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Jake Haener leads Fresno State with 2,582 passing yards (322.8 ypg) on 205-of-302 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
- Ronnie Rivers' team-high 573 rushing yards (71.6 per game) have come on 116 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added 25 catches for 254 yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Jordan Mims has piled up 318 yards (39.8 per game) on 54 carries with two touchdowns.
- Jalen Cropper's 580 receiving yards (72.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 55 receptions with 10 touchdowns.
- Josh Kelly has recorded 483 receiving yards (60.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes this year.
- Keric Wheatfall has hauled in 23 catches for 409 yards (51.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Jordon Brookshire leads San Diego State with 560 passing yards (80.0 ypg) on 41-of-86 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 92 rushing yards (13.1 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
- Greg Bell has carried the ball 123 times for a team-high 603 yards (86.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Chance Bell has racked up 35 carries for 194 yards (27.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Daniel Bellinger's team-leading 197 receiving yards (28.1 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with one touchdown.
- BJ Busbee has caught 10 passes for 118 yards (16.9 yards per game) this year.
- Jesse Matthews' 15 grabs have netted him 112 yards (16.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Fresno State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Hawaii
L 27-24
Away
10/16/2021
Wyoming
W 17-0
Away
10/23/2021
Nevada
W 34-32
Home
10/30/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
11/6/2021
Boise State
-
Home
11/13/2021
New Mexico
-
Home
11/25/2021
San Jose State
-
Away
San Diego State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
New Mexico
W 31-7
Home
10/15/2021
San Jose State
W 19-13
Away
10/23/2021
Air Force
W 20-14
Away
10/30/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
11/6/2021
Hawaii
-
Away
11/13/2021
Nevada
-
Home
11/19/2021
UNLV
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Fresno State at San Diego State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)