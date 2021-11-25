Fresno State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/25/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3, 0-0 MWC) and San Jose State Spartans (5-6, 0-0 MWC), MWC rivals, will clash at CEFCU Stadium on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: CEFCU Stadium

CEFCU Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fresno State and San Jose State Stats

The Bulldogs rack up 33.0 points per game, 7.7 more than the Spartans allow per outing (25.3).

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 21 times, 10 more than the Spartans' takeaways (11).

The Spartans have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (21.0) as the Bulldogs have allowed (21.3).

The Spartans have turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Jake Haener has thrown for 3,467 yards (315.2 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 66.8% of his passes and recording 28 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

Ronnie Rivers has carried the ball 148 times for a team-high 723 yards (65.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 29 catches for 273 yards (24.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Mims has collected 531 yards (48.3 per game) on 93 attempts with four touchdowns, while also grabbing 18 passes for 204 yards (18.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jalen Cropper's 751 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 69 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

Josh Kelly has put up a 742-yard season so far (67.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 48 passes.

Keric Wheatfall's 34 catches have turned into 557 yards (50.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

San Jose State Players to Watch

Nick Starkel has 1,385 passing yards (125.9 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 52.9% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Nevens, has carried the ball 155 times for 711 yards (64.6 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Nick Nash has taken 64 carries for 375 yards (34.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Derrick Deese, Jr.'s team-leading 687 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with four touchdowns.

Isaiah Hamilton has reeled in 29 passes for 390 yards (35.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jermaine Braddock's 22 receptions this season have resulted in 349 yards (31.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Fresno State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 San Diego State W 30-20 Away 11/6/2021 Boise State L 40-14 Home 11/13/2021 New Mexico W 34-7 Home 11/25/2021 San Jose State - Away

San Jose State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Wyoming W 27-21 Home 11/6/2021 Nevada L 27-24 Away 11/13/2021 Utah State L 48-17 Home 11/25/2021 Fresno State - Home

