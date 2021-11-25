Fresno State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/25/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Fresno State Bulldogs vs. San Jose State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3, 0-0 MWC) and San Jose State Spartans (5-6, 0-0 MWC), MWC rivals, will clash at CEFCU Stadium on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch San Jose State vs. Fresno State

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: CEFCU Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Fresno State and San Jose State Stats

    • The Bulldogs rack up 33.0 points per game, 7.7 more than the Spartans allow per outing (25.3).
    • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 21 times, 10 more than the Spartans' takeaways (11).
    • The Spartans have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (21.0) as the Bulldogs have allowed (21.3).
    • The Spartans have turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (20) this season.

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • Jake Haener has thrown for 3,467 yards (315.2 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 66.8% of his passes and recording 28 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • Ronnie Rivers has carried the ball 148 times for a team-high 723 yards (65.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 29 catches for 273 yards (24.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Jordan Mims has collected 531 yards (48.3 per game) on 93 attempts with four touchdowns, while also grabbing 18 passes for 204 yards (18.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Jalen Cropper's 751 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 69 receptions with 10 touchdowns.
    • Josh Kelly has put up a 742-yard season so far (67.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 48 passes.
    • Keric Wheatfall's 34 catches have turned into 557 yards (50.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    San Jose State Players to Watch

    • Nick Starkel has 1,385 passing yards (125.9 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 52.9% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyler Nevens, has carried the ball 155 times for 711 yards (64.6 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Nick Nash has taken 64 carries for 375 yards (34.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Derrick Deese, Jr.'s team-leading 687 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Hamilton has reeled in 29 passes for 390 yards (35.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Jermaine Braddock's 22 receptions this season have resulted in 349 yards (31.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Fresno State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    San Diego State

    W 30-20

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Boise State

    L 40-14

    Home

    11/13/2021

    New Mexico

    W 34-7

    Home

    11/25/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Away

    San Jose State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Wyoming

    W 27-21

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Nevada

    L 27-24

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Utah State

    L 48-17

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Fresno State at San Jose State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Fresno State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/25/2021

    just now
    Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Nick Nash (16) rushes while being pursued by San Diego State Aztecs safety Cedarious Barfield (27) and defensive lineman Cameron Thomas (99) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Jose State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/25/2021

    just now
    Oct 23, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) looks to throw a pass against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the third quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Fresno State at San Jose State

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) reacts after committing a foul against the Furman Paladins during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Furman defeated Louisville 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Mississippi State

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots during the second half against the George Mason Patriots at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Richmond

    30 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Leicester City vs. Legia Warsaw

    40 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Real Sociedad

    40 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Antwerp

    45 minutes ago
    Lyon
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Brøndby vs. Olympique Lyonnais

    45 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy