Nov 20, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; UTEP Miners quarterback Gavin Hardison (12) celebrates after defeating the Rice Owls at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs and the UTEP Miners play in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, December 18, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. UTEP

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium

Dreamstyle Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Fresno State vs. UTEP

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -11.5 52

Fresno State and UTEP Stats

The Bulldogs put up 8.8 more points per game (33.6) than the Miners allow (24.8).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight more times (22 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (14) this season.

The Miners have put an average of 25.2 points per game on the board this year, 4.9 more than the 20.3 the Bulldogs have surrendered.

The Miners have 22 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bulldogs.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Jake Haener has 3,810 passing yards (317.5 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting 32 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ronnie Rivers, has carried the ball 162 times for 788 yards (65.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 34 passes for 364 yards (30.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Jordan Mims has piled up 545 yards (45.4 per game) on 98 attempts with four touchdowns, while also grabbing 20 passes for 253 yards (21.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jalen Cropper's 827 receiving yards (68.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 76 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Josh Kelly has grabbed 50 passes for 768 yards (64.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Keric Wheatfall's 36 receptions have turned into 582 yards (48.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

UTEP Players to Watch

Gavin Hardison has 2,966 passing yards (247.2 ypg) to lead UTEP, completing 56% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ronald Awatt, has carried the ball 145 times for 804 yards (67.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Deion Hankins has rushed for 420 yards (35.0 per game) on 114 carries with six touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing's 1,330 receiving yards (110.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 67 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Justin Garrett has put together a 659-yard season so far (54.9 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes.

Tyrin Smith's 30 catches have netted him 509 yards (42.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

