How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State

A spot in the Mountain West title game could be on the line on Saturday when No. 21 San Diego State hosts Fresno State.

The Aztecs currently sit atop the Mountain West's West Division with a 3-0 conference record, but the Bulldogs are just half a game back at 3-1. Whoever comes away with the win this weekend will control their own destiny in terms of reaching this year's conference championship game in Colorado Springs.

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Fresno State and San Diego State rank second and third, respectively, in the conference, averaging 35.6 and 31 points per game on offense. They pair those units with defenses that also rank in the top half of the Mountain West.

For the Bulldogs, their offense is led by redshirt senior quarterback Jake Haener, who leads the Mountain West in both passing yards (2,852) and touchdowns (22).

Fresno State's rushing attack has come along in recent weeks as well, with senior running back Jordan Mims coming off a career-high 134-yard performance that earned him the conference's Offensive Player of the Week award.

Meanwhile, San Diego State is one of the best rushing teams in the conference, ranking second only behind Air Force and the Falcons' triple-option scheme.

Greg Bell is the Aztec's leading back, averaging 86.4 yards per game this season. San Diego State is also strong on special teams, in part due to reigning Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week, punter Matt Araiza. Araiza knocked four of his five punts inside the opponent 20-yard line last week, including an 81-yarder.

This game kicks off Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

