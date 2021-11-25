Fresno State (8–3, 5–2) goes on the road on Thursday for a college football matchup against San Jose State (5–6, 3–4).

How to Watch: Fresno State at San Jose State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



TV: Fox Sports 1

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 34–7 win over New Mexico, with quarterback Jake Haener going 24-for-31 for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the win. 103 of those yards went to Jordan Mims, who finished with 12 touches for 129 combined rushing and receiving yards and a touchdown.

Haener ranks in the top two of the Mountain West in passing stats and is ninth in the FBS in passing yards.

The Spartans are 3–2 at home this year and have played six games decided by seven points or less, going 4–2 in those contests.

Nick Starkel and Nick Nash have both seen extended time at quarterback, with Starkel seeing most of the work in the team's most recent game, a loss to Utah State. Starkel has thrown nine touchdowns and seven picks this season.

These teams last met in 2019, with the Spartans winning 17–16 after Fresno State had taken a 16–3 lead in the second quarter.

