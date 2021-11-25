Skip to main content
    November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Fresno State at San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two Mountain West programs clash on Thanksgiving in college football action.
    Fresno State (8–3, 5–2) goes on the road on Thursday for a college football matchup against San Jose State (5–6, 3–4).

    How to Watch: Fresno State at San Jose State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream Fresno State at San Jose State on fuboTV:

    The Bulldogs are coming off of a 34–7 win over New Mexico, with quarterback Jake Haener going 24-for-31 for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the win. 103 of those yards went to Jordan Mims, who finished with 12 touches for 129 combined rushing and receiving yards and a touchdown.

    Haener ranks in the top two of the Mountain West in passing stats and is ninth in the FBS in passing yards.

    The Spartans are 3–2 at home this year and have played six games decided by seven points or less, going 4–2 in those contests.

    Nick Starkel and Nick Nash have both seen extended time at quarterback, with Starkel seeing most of the work in the team's most recent game, a loss to Utah State. Starkel has thrown nine touchdowns and seven picks this season.

    These teams last met in 2019, with the Spartans winning 17–16 after Fresno State had taken a 16–3 lead in the second quarter.

    

    November
    25
    2021

    Fresno State at San Jose State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
