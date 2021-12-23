North Texas and Miami (OH) both look to finish the season with a bowl win on Thursday when they hook up in the Frisco Football Classic.

North Texas started the year just 1-6 and needed a five-game winning streak to get bowl eligible. Not only did it do just that, it upset UTSA 45-23 in the regular-season finale, giving the Roadrunners their only loss of the year.

How to Watch the Frisco Football Classic, North Texas vs. Miami (OH) Today:

Game Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

It was an unexpected run for the Mean Green as they were not only losing early — they were getting blown out. A bowl game seemed like a crazy dream, but they got hot and surprised everyone in getting bowl eligible.

Thursday, they will look to make sure they finish the job with a win against a Miami (OH) team that won four of its last six to become bowl eligible.

The Redhawks started the year just 2-4 and needed to make a run to make it to a bowl and they went on and beat Akron, Ball State, Buffalo and Bowling Green to get to six wins.

Miami (OH) did drop its last regular-season game of the year when Kent State beat it 48-47 in overtime, dropping the Redhawks to 6-6.

Both of these teams will look to finish over .500 after very slow starts to the year and get a bowl win.

