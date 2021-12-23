Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UCF and Florida finally meet up in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night.
    Author:

    UCF has been wanting to play Florida since it has improves as a program and it finally came to an agreement on a three-game series starting in 2024. Turns out it won't have to wait that long as it will battle the Gators in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night.

    How to Watch the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN Deportes

    Live stream UCF vs. Florida on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UCF comes into the game 8-4 after winning its last two games. The Knights' first season under Gus Malzahn has had its up and downs. They had a huge comeback beating Boise State in its first game but then lost starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel in their loss to Louisville. 

    They would start just 3-3 but won five of its last six to finish the regular season playing much better.

    Their reward is a date with a Florida team that has had a very rocky year and finished just 6-6.

    The Gators nearly upset Alabama in their third game of the year but after a win against rival Tennessee the next week, would go just 3-5 the rest of the way.

    The poor play led to their head coach Dan Mullen getting fired, but they put it together enough to beat rival Florida State in the final week to become bowl eligible.

    Thursday they will look to finish the disappointing season with a win against a highly motivated UCF team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) passes the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Knicks

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Pacers

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) fouls Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at 76ers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17248590
    College Football

    How to Watch the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida

    1 minute ago
    butler
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Butler vs. St. John's

    31 minutes ago
    Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie shoots past Butler Bulldogs guard Jair Bolden on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1117 Ncaa Men S Basketball Michigan State At Butler Syndication The Indianapolis Star
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie shoots past Butler Bulldogs guard Jair Bolden on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1117 Ncaa Men S Basketball Michigan State At Butler Syndication The Indianapolis Star
    College Basketball

    Butler vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    31 minutes ago
    north texas
    College Football

    How to Watch the Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Miami (OH)

    3 hours ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA. North Texas Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune (2) looks to throw in the first quarter against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Miami (OH) vs. North Texas: Frisco Football Classic Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/23/2021

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy