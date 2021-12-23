How to Watch the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida

UCF and Florida finally meet up in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night.

UCF has been wanting to play Florida since it has improves as a program and it finally came to an agreement on a three-game series starting in 2024. Turns out it won't have to wait that long as it will battle the Gators in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night.

How to Watch the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Today:

Game Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

UCF comes into the game 8-4 after winning its last two games. The Knights' first season under Gus Malzahn has had its up and downs. They had a huge comeback beating Boise State in its first game but then lost starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel in their loss to Louisville.

They would start just 3-3 but won five of its last six to finish the regular season playing much better.

Their reward is a date with a Florida team that has had a very rocky year and finished just 6-6.

The Gators nearly upset Alabama in their third game of the year but after a win against rival Tennessee the next week, would go just 3-5 the rest of the way.

The poor play led to their head coach Dan Mullen getting fired, but they put it together enough to beat rival Florida State in the final week to become bowl eligible.

Thursday they will look to finish the disappointing season with a win against a highly motivated UCF team.

Regional restrictions may apply.