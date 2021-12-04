Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: SEC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC) and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will battle in the SEC Championship Game on December 4, 2021, starting at 4:00 PM ET. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Georgia

    Georgia and Alabama Stats

    • This year, the Bulldogs score 20.8 more points per game (40.7) than the Crimson Tide give up (19.9).
    • This year, the Bulldogs have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (18).
    • The Crimson Tide have put an average of 42.7 points per game on the board this year, 35.8 more than the 6.9 the Bulldogs have surrendered.
    • This year the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

    Georgia Players to Watch

    • Stetson Bennett leads Georgia with 1,985 passing yards (165.4 ypg) on 119-of-183 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 240 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • Zamir White has carried the ball 128 times for a team-high 691 yards (57.6 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • This season James Cook has racked up 90 carries for 581 yards (48.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.
    • Brock Bowers' team-leading 652 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with 10 touchdowns.
    • Ladd McConkey has totaled 395 receiving yards (32.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes this year.
    • Jermaine Burton's 20 catches have yielded 376 yards (31.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Bryce Young has 3,894 passing yards (324.5 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 69% of his passes and tossing 40 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Brian Robinson Jr., has carried the ball 206 times for 1,013 yards (84.4 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 30 passes for 252 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Roydell Williams has piled up 48 carries for 284 yards (23.7 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Jameson Williams' 1,261 receiving yards (105.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 61 receptions and 13 touchdowns.
    • John Metchie has hauled in 90 passes for 1,038 yards (86.5 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.
    • Cameron Latu's 19 receptions have netted him 286 yards (23.8 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Georgia Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Tennessee

    W 41-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 56-7

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 45-0

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    Alabama Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    New Mexico State

    W 59-3

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Arkansas

    W 42-35

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Auburn

    W 24-22

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
