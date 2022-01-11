Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: CFP National Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/10/2022

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) in the second half the NCAA Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6. Cotton Bowl Cincinnati Bearcats Alabama Crimson Tide Ac 434

The Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC) square off on Monday, January 10, 2022 for the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Georgia

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia and Alabama Stats

The Bulldogs put up 39.0 points per game, 19.8 more than the Crimson Tide surrender per outing (19.2).

This year, the Bulldogs have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).

The Crimson Tide have averaged 31.8 more points scored this season (41.4) than the Bulldogs have allowed (9.6).

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).

Georgia Players to Watch

Stetson Bennett has 2,635 passing yards (188.2 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting 27 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 283 rushing yards (20.2 ypg) on 48 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Zamir White, has carried the ball 147 times for 772 yards (55.1 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season James Cook has taken 107 carries for 651 yards (46.5 per game) and seven touchdowns, while also catching 24 passes for 256 yards (18.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 859 receiving yards (61.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 53 receptions with 12 touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has put up a 469-yard season so far (33.5 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes.

Ladd McConkey has hauled in 30 grabs for 444 yards (31.7 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Alabama Players to Watch

Bryce Young has 4,496 passing yards (321.1 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 67.6% of his passes and throwing 46 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Brian Robinson Jr.'s team-high 1,266 rushing yards (90.4 per game) have come on 247 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also added 32 catches for 268 yards (19.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Trey Sanders has piled up 71 carries for 315 yards (22.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jameson Williams' team-high 1,507 receiving yards (107.6 yards per game) have come on 75 receptions with 15 touchdowns.

John Metchie has caught 96 passes for 1,135 yards (81.1 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Slade Bolden's 35 catches have yielded 364 yards (26.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Georgia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Georgia Tech W 45-0 Away 12/4/2021 Alabama L 41-24 Away 12/31/2021 Michigan W 34-11 Away 1/10/2022 Alabama - Away

Alabama Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Auburn W 24-22 Away 12/4/2021 Georgia W 41-24 Home 12/31/2021 Cincinnati W 27-6 Home 1/10/2022 Georgia - Home

Regional restrictions apply.