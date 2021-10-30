Publish date:
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SEC) will do battle with a fellow SEC team when they go to the Florida Gators (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: TIAA Bank Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Georgia and Florida Stats
- The Bulldogs score 38.4 points per game, 17.3 more than the Gators allow per matchup (21.1).
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- The Gators, on average, are scoring 27.8 more points per game this season (34.4) than the Bulldogs are allowing (6.6).
- The Gators have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (10).
Georgia Players to Watch
- Stetson Bennett leads Georgia with 996 passing yards (142.3 ypg) on 57-of-82 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 148 rushing yards (21.1 ypg) on 19 carries.
- Zamir White has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 400 yards (57.1 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season James Cook has piled up 296 yards (42.3 per game) on 47 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Brock Bowers' team-leading 416 receiving yards (59.4 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Ladd McConkey has collected 295 receiving yards (42.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes this year.
- Jermaine Burton's 13 catches have turned into 224 yards (32.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Florida Players to Watch
- Emory Jones leads Florida with 1,291 passing yards (184.4 ypg) on 118-of-175 passing with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He also has 498 rushing yards (71.1 ypg) on 85 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- This season Anthony Richardson has taken 28 carries for 348 yards (49.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Jacob Copeland's team-leading 423 receiving yards (60.4 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Justin Shorter has hauled in 19 passes for 229 yards (32.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Rick Wells' 16 receptions are good enough for 181 yards (25.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Georgia Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Arkansas
W 37-0
Home
10/9/2021
Auburn
W 34-10
Away
10/16/2021
Kentucky
W 30-13
Home
10/30/2021
Florida
-
Away
11/6/2021
Missouri
-
Home
11/13/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
11/20/2021
Charleston Southern
-
Home
Florida Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Kentucky
L 20-13
Away
10/9/2021
Vanderbilt
W 42-0
Home
10/16/2021
LSU
L 49-42
Away
10/30/2021
Georgia
-
Home
11/6/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
11/13/2021
Samford
-
Home
11/20/2021
Missouri
-
Away
