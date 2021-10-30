Skip to main content
    How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) breaks a tackle by Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SEC) will do battle with a fellow SEC team when they go to the Florida Gators (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia

    Georgia and Florida Stats

    • The Bulldogs score 38.4 points per game, 17.3 more than the Gators allow per matchup (21.1).
    • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (6) this season.
    • The Gators, on average, are scoring 27.8 more points per game this season (34.4) than the Bulldogs are allowing (6.6).
    • The Gators have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (10).

    Georgia Players to Watch

    • Stetson Bennett leads Georgia with 996 passing yards (142.3 ypg) on 57-of-82 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 148 rushing yards (21.1 ypg) on 19 carries.
    • Zamir White has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 400 yards (57.1 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season James Cook has piled up 296 yards (42.3 per game) on 47 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Brock Bowers' team-leading 416 receiving yards (59.4 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Ladd McConkey has collected 295 receiving yards (42.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes this year.
    • Jermaine Burton's 13 catches have turned into 224 yards (32.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Emory Jones leads Florida with 1,291 passing yards (184.4 ypg) on 118-of-175 passing with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He also has 498 rushing yards (71.1 ypg) on 85 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • This season Anthony Richardson has taken 28 carries for 348 yards (49.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jacob Copeland's team-leading 423 receiving yards (60.4 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Justin Shorter has hauled in 19 passes for 229 yards (32.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Rick Wells' 16 receptions are good enough for 181 yards (25.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Georgia Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Arkansas

    W 37-0

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Auburn

    W 34-10

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Kentucky

    W 30-13

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Home

    Florida Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Kentucky

    L 20-13

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 42-0

    Home

    10/16/2021

    LSU

    L 49-42

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Samford

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Georgia at Florida

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
