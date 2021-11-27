Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Houston Griffith (3) pursues in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8) will do battle on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ABC
    • Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Georgia and Georgia Tech Stats

    • This year, the Bulldogs rack up 7.8 more points per game (40.3) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (32.5).
    • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (13) this season.
    • The Yellow Jackets, on average, are scoring 18.7 more points per game this season (26.2) than the Bulldogs are allowing (7.5).
    • The Yellow Jackets have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .

    Georgia Players to Watch

    • Stetson Bennett leads Georgia with 1,730 passing yards (157.3 ypg) on 105-of-163 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 233 rushing yards (21.2 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • Zamir White's team-high 657 rushing yards (59.7 per game) have come on 122 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • This season James Cook has racked up 82 carries for 544 yards (49.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.
    • Brock Bowers' 552 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 34 receptions and eight touchdowns.
    • Ladd McConkey has totaled 376 receiving yards (34.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes this year.
    • Jermaine Burton has hauled in 19 receptions for 351 yards (31.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Jeff Sims leads Georgia Tech with 1,466 passing yards (133.3 ypg) on 112-of-187 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 372 rushing yards (33.8 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Jahmyr Gibbs, has carried the ball 141 times for 745 yards (67.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 469 receiving yards (42.6 per game) on 35 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
    • This season Jordan Mason has rushed for 380 yards (34.5 per game) on 73 carries with one touchdown.
    • Malachi Carter's 489 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Kyric McGowan's 34 receptions have netted him 443 yards (40.3 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

    Georgia Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Missouri

    W 43-6

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Tennessee

    W 41-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 56-7

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    Georgia Tech Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Miami

    L 33-30

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Boston College

    L 41-30

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Notre Dame

    L 55-0

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Georgia at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
