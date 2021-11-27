Publish date:
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8) will do battle on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Georgia and Georgia Tech Stats
- This year, the Bulldogs rack up 7.8 more points per game (40.3) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (32.5).
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (13) this season.
- The Yellow Jackets, on average, are scoring 18.7 more points per game this season (26.2) than the Bulldogs are allowing (7.5).
- The Yellow Jackets have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .
Georgia Players to Watch
- Stetson Bennett leads Georgia with 1,730 passing yards (157.3 ypg) on 105-of-163 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 233 rushing yards (21.2 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Zamir White's team-high 657 rushing yards (59.7 per game) have come on 122 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.
- This season James Cook has racked up 82 carries for 544 yards (49.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Brock Bowers' 552 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 34 receptions and eight touchdowns.
- Ladd McConkey has totaled 376 receiving yards (34.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes this year.
- Jermaine Burton has hauled in 19 receptions for 351 yards (31.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jeff Sims leads Georgia Tech with 1,466 passing yards (133.3 ypg) on 112-of-187 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 372 rushing yards (33.8 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Jahmyr Gibbs, has carried the ball 141 times for 745 yards (67.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 469 receiving yards (42.6 per game) on 35 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
- This season Jordan Mason has rushed for 380 yards (34.5 per game) on 73 carries with one touchdown.
- Malachi Carter's 489 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Kyric McGowan's 34 receptions have netted him 443 yards (40.3 ypg) and seven touchdowns.
Georgia Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Missouri
W 43-6
Home
11/13/2021
Tennessee
W 41-17
Away
11/20/2021
Charleston Southern
W 56-7
Home
11/27/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
Georgia Tech Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Miami
L 33-30
Away
11/13/2021
Boston College
L 41-30
Home
11/20/2021
Notre Dame
L 55-0
Away
11/27/2021
Georgia
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
27
2021
Georgia at Georgia Tech
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV