Georgia Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines: Orange Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) and Michigan Wolverines (12-1) will battle on Friday, December 31, 2021 in the Orange Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Georgia

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Georgia and Michigan Stats

This year, the Bulldogs rack up 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines allow (16.1).

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Wolverines have forced 16.

The Wolverines, on average, are scoring 28.2 more points per game this year (37.7) than the Bulldogs are allowing (9.5).

The Wolverines have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .

Georgia Players to Watch

Stetson Bennett has 2,325 passing yards (178.8 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 251 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 45 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Zamir White has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 718 yards (55.2 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season James Cook has rushed for 619 yards (47.6 per game) on 101 carries with seven touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-high 791 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) have come on 47 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Ladd McConkey has racked up 430 receiving yards (33.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes this year.

Jermaine Burton's 23 catches have yielded 412 yards (31.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Michigan Players to Watch

Cade McNamara has thrown for 2,470 yards (190.0 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 64.6% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Hassan Haskins, has carried the ball 261 times for 1,288 yards (99.1 per game), with 20 touchdowns this year.

This season Blake Corum has piled up 141 carries for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson's 609 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 38 receptions and three touchdowns.

Roman Wilson has put together a 378-yard season so far (29.1 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes.

Erick All's 34 grabs this season have resulted in 374 yards (28.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Georgia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Charleston Southern W 56-7 Home 11/27/2021 Georgia Tech W 45-0 Away 12/4/2021 Alabama L 41-24 Away 12/31/2021 Michigan - Away

Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Maryland W 59-18 Away 11/27/2021 Ohio State W 42-27 Home 12/4/2021 Iowa W 42-3 Away 12/31/2021 Georgia - Home

