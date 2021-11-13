Georgia vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) and offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) celebrate after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 0-0 SEC) and the Tennessee Volunteers (5-4, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Neyland Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Georgia and Tennessee Stats

The Bulldogs put up 10.2 more points per game (38.4) than the Volunteers surrender (28.2).

The Bulldogs have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Volunteers.

The Volunteers have put an average of 38.2 points per game on the board this year, 31.6 more than the 6.6 the Bulldogs have surrendered.

The Volunteers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 13 takeaways .

Georgia Players to Watch

Stetson Bennett has 1,412 passing yards (156.9 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 193 rushing yards (21.4 ypg) on 27 carries.

Zamir White has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 519 yards (57.7 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season James Cook has rushed for 383 yards (42.6 per game) on 66 carries with four touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 493 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 28 receptions and six touchdowns.

Ladd McConkey has recorded 338 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in 16 catches for 300 yards (33.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Hendon Hooker has been a dual threat to lead Tennessee in both passing and rushing. He has 1,894 passing yards (210.4 ypg), completing 69.4% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 457 yards (50.8 ypg) on 112 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Tiyon Evans has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 525 yards (58.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

Velus Jones Jr.'s 553 receiving yards (61.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 36 receptions and five touchdowns.

Cedric Tillman has recorded 525 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.

JaVonta Payton's 14 receptions have yielded 365 yards (40.6 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Georgia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Kentucky W 30-13 Home 10/30/2021 Florida W 34-7 Away 11/6/2021 Missouri W 43-6 Home 11/13/2021 Tennessee - Away 11/20/2021 Charleston Southern - Home 11/27/2021 Georgia Tech - Away

Tennessee Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Ole Miss L 31-26 Home 10/23/2021 Alabama L 52-24 Away 11/6/2021 Kentucky W 45-42 Away 11/13/2021 Georgia - Home 11/20/2021 South Alabama - Home 11/27/2021 Vanderbilt - Home

