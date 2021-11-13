Georgia vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) and offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) celebrate after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 0-0 SEC) and the Tennessee Volunteers (5-4, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Neyland Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia

    Georgia and Tennessee Stats

    • The Bulldogs put up 10.2 more points per game (38.4) than the Volunteers surrender (28.2).
    • The Bulldogs have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Volunteers.
    • The Volunteers have put an average of 38.2 points per game on the board this year, 31.6 more than the 6.6 the Bulldogs have surrendered.
    • The Volunteers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 13 takeaways .

    Georgia Players to Watch

    • Stetson Bennett has 1,412 passing yards (156.9 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 193 rushing yards (21.4 ypg) on 27 carries.
    • Zamir White has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 519 yards (57.7 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season James Cook has rushed for 383 yards (42.6 per game) on 66 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Brock Bowers' 493 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 28 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Ladd McConkey has recorded 338 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.
    • Jermaine Burton has hauled in 16 catches for 300 yards (33.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Hendon Hooker has been a dual threat to lead Tennessee in both passing and rushing. He has 1,894 passing yards (210.4 ypg), completing 69.4% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 457 yards (50.8 ypg) on 112 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Tiyon Evans has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 525 yards (58.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • Velus Jones Jr.'s 553 receiving yards (61.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 36 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Cedric Tillman has recorded 525 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.
    • JaVonta Payton's 14 receptions have yielded 365 yards (40.6 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Georgia Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Kentucky

    W 30-13

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Florida

    W 34-7

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Missouri

    W 43-6

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    Tennessee Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Ole Miss

    L 31-26

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Alabama

    L 52-24

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Kentucky

    W 45-42

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    South Alabama

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Georgia at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
