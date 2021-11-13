Georgia vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 0-0 SEC) and the Tennessee Volunteers (5-4, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Neyland Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Georgia and Tennessee Stats
- The Bulldogs put up 10.2 more points per game (38.4) than the Volunteers surrender (28.2).
- The Bulldogs have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Volunteers.
- The Volunteers have put an average of 38.2 points per game on the board this year, 31.6 more than the 6.6 the Bulldogs have surrendered.
- The Volunteers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 13 takeaways .
Georgia Players to Watch
- Stetson Bennett has 1,412 passing yards (156.9 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 193 rushing yards (21.4 ypg) on 27 carries.
- Zamir White has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 519 yards (57.7 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
- This season James Cook has rushed for 383 yards (42.6 per game) on 66 carries with four touchdowns.
- Brock Bowers' 493 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 28 receptions and six touchdowns.
- Ladd McConkey has recorded 338 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.
- Jermaine Burton has hauled in 16 catches for 300 yards (33.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Hendon Hooker has been a dual threat to lead Tennessee in both passing and rushing. He has 1,894 passing yards (210.4 ypg), completing 69.4% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 457 yards (50.8 ypg) on 112 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- Tiyon Evans has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 525 yards (58.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- Velus Jones Jr.'s 553 receiving yards (61.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 36 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Cedric Tillman has recorded 525 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.
- JaVonta Payton's 14 receptions have yielded 365 yards (40.6 ypg) and six touchdowns.
Georgia Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Kentucky
W 30-13
Home
10/30/2021
Florida
W 34-7
Away
11/6/2021
Missouri
W 43-6
Home
11/13/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
11/20/2021
Charleston Southern
-
Home
11/27/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
Tennessee Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Ole Miss
L 31-26
Home
10/23/2021
Alabama
L 52-24
Away
11/6/2021
Kentucky
W 45-42
Away
11/13/2021
Georgia
-
Home
11/20/2021
South Alabama
-
Home
11/27/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Georgia at Tennessee
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)