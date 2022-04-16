How to Watch Georgia Spring Game

The defending national champions get back on the field Saturday when Georgia plays its annual spring game

Georgia left no doubt who was the best football team when it beat Alabama 33-18 to claim its first national title since 1980.

How to Watch the Georgia Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Bulldogs avenged a loss to the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game with the win and completed a 14-1 season with a title.

The Bulldogs were led by an incredibly talented defense and enough offense all year long.

Now they begin their journey towards a repeat when they hit the field on Saturday for its annual spring game.

Georgia should once again be at the top of the rankings, but they will get tested in week one when it takes on Oregon in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Classic from Atlanta.

The Bulldogs' schedule sets up nicely after that game as they get Auburn and Tennessee at home

They do have to go to Mississippi State and Kentucky, but they will most likely be favored in both of those.

It was a great season in 2021 and Saturday they get back on the field to show of the team they will have to defend their title in 2022.

