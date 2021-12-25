Georgia State Panthers vs. Ball State Cardinals: Camellia Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/25/2021

Nov 13, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers quarterback Darren Grainger (3) is tripped up by Coastal Carolina Chanticleers safety Alex Spillum (10) in the first quarter at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The Camellia Bowl will feature the Georgia State Panthers squaring off against the Ball State Cardinals on December 25, 2021, starting at 2:30 PM ET. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ball State vs. Georgia State

Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Cramton Bowl

Georgia State and Ball State Stats

This year, the Panthers score just 0.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Cardinals give up (26.5).

The Panthers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Cardinals have forced (19).

The Cardinals are averaging 3.3 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Panthers are allowing (27.7).

This year the Cardinals have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (19).

Georgia State Players to Watch

Darren Grainger leads Georgia State with 1,512 passing yards (126.0 ypg) on 121-of-209 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 553 rushing yards (46.1 ypg) on 121 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Tucker Gregg has carried the ball 176 times for a team-high 899 yards (74.9 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Jamyest Williams has piled up 120 carries for 810 yards (67.5 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash's 412 receiving yards (34.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with two touchdowns.

Roger Carter has grabbed 20 passes for 323 yards (26.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Sam Pinckney's 25 catches have turned into 287 yards (23.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ball State Players to Watch

Drew Plitt has thrown for 2,248 yards (187.3 ypg) to lead Ball State, completing 60.5% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 150 rushing yards (12.5 ypg) on 72 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Carson Steele has carried the ball 177 times for a team-high 829 yards (69.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Will Jones has taken 85 carries for 310 yards (25.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jayshon Jackson's team-high 683 receiving yards (56.9 yards per game) have come on 57 receptions with four touchdowns.

Justin Hall has hauled in 61 passes for 613 yards (51.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Yo'Heinz Tyler's 44 grabs this season have resulted in 435 yards (36.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Georgia State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Coastal Carolina W 42-40 Away 11/20/2021 Arkansas State W 28-20 Home 11/27/2021 Troy W 37-10 Home 12/25/2021 Ball State - Away

Ball State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Northern Illinois L 30-29 Away 11/17/2021 Central Michigan L 37-17 Home 11/23/2021 Buffalo W 20-3 Home 12/25/2021 Georgia State - Home

