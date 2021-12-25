Georgia State Panthers vs. Ball State Cardinals: Camellia Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Georgia State Panthers vs. Ball State Cardinals: Camellia Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers quarterback Darren Grainger (3) is tripped up by Coastal Carolina Chanticleers safety Alex Spillum (10) in the first quarter at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

    The Camellia Bowl will feature the Georgia State Panthers squaring off against the Ball State Cardinals on December 25, 2021, starting at 2:30 PM ET. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ball State vs. Georgia State

    Georgia State and Ball State Stats

    • This year, the Panthers score just 0.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Cardinals give up (26.5).
    • The Panthers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Cardinals have forced (19).
    • The Cardinals are averaging 3.3 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Panthers are allowing (27.7).
    • This year the Cardinals have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (19).

    Georgia State Players to Watch

    • Darren Grainger leads Georgia State with 1,512 passing yards (126.0 ypg) on 121-of-209 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 553 rushing yards (46.1 ypg) on 121 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Tucker Gregg has carried the ball 176 times for a team-high 899 yards (74.9 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jamyest Williams has piled up 120 carries for 810 yards (67.5 per game) and nine touchdowns.
    • Jamari Thrash's 412 receiving yards (34.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Roger Carter has grabbed 20 passes for 323 yards (26.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Sam Pinckney's 25 catches have turned into 287 yards (23.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Ball State Players to Watch

    • Drew Plitt has thrown for 2,248 yards (187.3 ypg) to lead Ball State, completing 60.5% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 150 rushing yards (12.5 ypg) on 72 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Carson Steele has carried the ball 177 times for a team-high 829 yards (69.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Will Jones has taken 85 carries for 310 yards (25.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jayshon Jackson's team-high 683 receiving yards (56.9 yards per game) have come on 57 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Justin Hall has hauled in 61 passes for 613 yards (51.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Yo'Heinz Tyler's 44 grabs this season have resulted in 435 yards (36.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Georgia State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Coastal Carolina

    W 42-40

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Arkansas State

    W 28-20

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Troy

    W 37-10

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Away

    Ball State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Northern Illinois

    L 30-29

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Central Michigan

    L 37-17

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Buffalo

    W 20-3

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs. Ball State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
