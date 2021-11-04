Georgia State vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743

The No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the Georgia State Panthers (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) square off on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Cajun Field in a clash of Sun Belt foes. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Louisiana vs. Georgia State

Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Thursday, November 4, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Cajun Field

Louisiana and Georgia State Stats

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns rack up just 1.9 more points per game (32.0) than the Panthers surrender (30.1).

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).

The Panthers, on average, score 4.6 more points (23.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.3).

The Panthers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ragin' Cajuns.

Louisiana Players to Watch

Levi Lewis leads Louisiana with 1,655 passing yards (206.9 ypg) on 142-of-227 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 156 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Chris Smith has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 621 yards (77.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Montrell Johnson has racked up 86 carries for 512 yards (64.0 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Dontae Fleming's team-leading 266 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) have come on 19 receptions with one touchdown.

Kyren Lacy has hauled in 17 passes for 212 yards (26.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Michael Jefferson has hauled in nine receptions for 211 yards (26.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Georgia State Players to Watch

Darren Grainger has 924 passing yards (115.5 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 60.2% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 403 rushing yards (50.4 ypg) on 78 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tucker Gregg's team-high 552 rushing yards (69.0 per game) have come on 96 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Jamyest Williams has racked up 413 yards (51.6 per game) on 63 attempts with five touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 291 receiving yards (36.4 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.

Ja'Cyais Credle has collected 236 receiving yards (29.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes this year.

Terrance Dixon's 16 catches have netted him 165 yards (20.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Louisiana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/12/2021 Appalachian State W 41-13 Home 10/21/2021 Arkansas State W 28-27 Away 10/30/2021 Texas State W 45-0 Home 11/4/2021 Georgia State - Home 11/13/2021 Troy - Away 11/20/2021 Liberty - Away 11/27/2021 UL Monroe - Home

Georgia State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 UL Monroe W 55-21 Away 10/23/2021 Texas State W 28-16 Home 10/30/2021 Georgia Southern W 21-14 Away 11/4/2021 Louisiana - Away 11/13/2021 Coastal Carolina - Away 11/20/2021 Arkansas State - Home 11/27/2021 Troy - Home

