Georgia State vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia State Panthers vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743

    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743

    The No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the Georgia State Panthers (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) square off on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Cajun Field in a clash of Sun Belt foes. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Louisiana vs. Georgia State

    Louisiana and Georgia State Stats

    • This year, the Ragin' Cajuns rack up just 1.9 more points per game (32.0) than the Panthers surrender (30.1).
    • This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).
    • The Panthers, on average, score 4.6 more points (23.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.3).
    • The Panthers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ragin' Cajuns.

    Louisiana Players to Watch

    • Levi Lewis leads Louisiana with 1,655 passing yards (206.9 ypg) on 142-of-227 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 156 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Chris Smith has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 621 yards (77.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Montrell Johnson has racked up 86 carries for 512 yards (64.0 per game) and seven touchdowns.
    • Dontae Fleming's team-leading 266 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) have come on 19 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Kyren Lacy has hauled in 17 passes for 212 yards (26.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Michael Jefferson has hauled in nine receptions for 211 yards (26.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Georgia State Players to Watch

    • Darren Grainger has 924 passing yards (115.5 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 60.2% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 403 rushing yards (50.4 ypg) on 78 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Tucker Gregg's team-high 552 rushing yards (69.0 per game) have come on 96 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jamyest Williams has racked up 413 yards (51.6 per game) on 63 attempts with five touchdowns.
    • Jamari Thrash's team-leading 291 receiving yards (36.4 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Ja'Cyais Credle has collected 236 receiving yards (29.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes this year.
    • Terrance Dixon's 16 catches have netted him 165 yards (20.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Louisiana Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/12/2021

    Appalachian State

    W 41-13

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Arkansas State

    W 28-27

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Texas State

    W 45-0

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Troy

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UL Monroe

    -

    Home

    Georgia State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    UL Monroe

    W 55-21

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Texas State

    W 28-16

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Georgia Southern

    W 21-14

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Louisiana

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Coastal Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Arkansas State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Troy

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Georgia State at Louisiana

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia State at Louisiana

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15729200
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Holy Cross at Notre Dame

    4 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Delaware State at Morgan State

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Hawks

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball around Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Heat

    4 minutes ago
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743
    College Football

    Georgia State vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Delaware State vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Georgia State Panthers running back Tucker Gregg (26) takes a handoff from quarterback Darren Grainger (3) against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn17
    College Football

    Louisiana vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Morgan State vs. Delaware State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy