Georgia State vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Georgia State Panthers vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the Georgia State Panthers (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) square off on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Cajun Field in a clash of Sun Belt foes. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Louisiana vs. Georgia State
- Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Cajun Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Louisiana and Georgia State Stats
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns rack up just 1.9 more points per game (32.0) than the Panthers surrender (30.1).
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).
- The Panthers, on average, score 4.6 more points (23.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.3).
- The Panthers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ragin' Cajuns.
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Levi Lewis leads Louisiana with 1,655 passing yards (206.9 ypg) on 142-of-227 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 156 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Chris Smith has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 621 yards (77.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Montrell Johnson has racked up 86 carries for 512 yards (64.0 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Dontae Fleming's team-leading 266 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) have come on 19 receptions with one touchdown.
- Kyren Lacy has hauled in 17 passes for 212 yards (26.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Michael Jefferson has hauled in nine receptions for 211 yards (26.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Darren Grainger has 924 passing yards (115.5 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 60.2% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 403 rushing yards (50.4 ypg) on 78 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Tucker Gregg's team-high 552 rushing yards (69.0 per game) have come on 96 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Jamyest Williams has racked up 413 yards (51.6 per game) on 63 attempts with five touchdowns.
- Jamari Thrash's team-leading 291 receiving yards (36.4 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Ja'Cyais Credle has collected 236 receiving yards (29.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes this year.
- Terrance Dixon's 16 catches have netted him 165 yards (20.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Louisiana Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/12/2021
Appalachian State
W 41-13
Home
10/21/2021
Arkansas State
W 28-27
Away
10/30/2021
Texas State
W 45-0
Home
11/4/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
11/13/2021
Troy
-
Away
11/20/2021
Liberty
-
Away
11/27/2021
UL Monroe
-
Home
Georgia State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
UL Monroe
W 55-21
Away
10/23/2021
Texas State
W 28-16
Home
10/30/2021
Georgia Southern
W 21-14
Away
11/4/2021
Louisiana
-
Away
11/13/2021
Coastal Carolina
-
Away
11/20/2021
Arkansas State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Troy
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
4
2021
Georgia State at Louisiana
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)