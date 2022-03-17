Georgia Tech caps spring practice with its spring game, which takes place Thursday evening for those needing a break from all-day college basketball.

Year-four of the Geoff Collins's time as Georgia Tech's head football coach kicks off this fall, with his fourth spring in the role ending today as the program's annual spring game rolls around. Collins is 9-25 as Georgia Tech's head coach, making this season a pivotal one for his future with the program.

How to Watch the Georgia Tech Spring Game Today

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The White vs. Gold Game will be an important one for Georgia Tech fans, as it'll be their first chance to see new coaching hires in action. Offensive coordinator Chip Long, who spent time at Notre Dame, Memphis and Tulane before Georgia Tech, quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke, the former Heisman-winning quarterback out of Florida State, and defensive pass game coordinator Travares Tillman will all make their debut in the Yellow Jackets' coaching staff.

It'll also be an opportunity for fans to watch quarterback Jeff Sims in action. Through two years on campus, Sims, now a redshirt sophomore, has 25 touchdowns with a 57% completion rate. Sims showed improvements last season but will need to show more if he's to take the next step and become an all-conference-level player and potential NFL draft pick.

It'll be up to Long and Weinke to get the most out of Sims's potential, as his success could be the catalyst for the rest of Collins's tenure as Georgia Tech head coach.

The Yellow Jackets open their 2022 season against Clemson on Sep. 5, but today will give fans of the program their first chance to see what the team might look like on that all-important date.

Be sure to tune to the ACC Network at 6:00 p.m. ET to catch the action, college football fans.

