    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Miami Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Miami looks to extend its winning streak to three games when it hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon.
    Miami has appeared to turn its season around with two straight upset wins the last two weeks. The Hurricanes were coming off two straight losses to Virginia and North Carolina before the surprising wins.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Miami Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream the Georgia Tech at Miami game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The winning streak has gotten Miami back to .500 and has the Hurricanes alive in the crowded ACC Coastal Division. They still need some help, but the wins against NC State and Pitt have them feeling good about where the season is going.

    On Saturday, they will look to avoid a letdown when they host a Georgia Tech team that has lost two straight.

    The Yellow Jackets are coming off consecutive close losses to Virginia and Virginia Tech. The back-to-back losses have them just 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the ACC.

    Georgia Tech has had a tough couple of games, but they have shown earlier this year that they can play with and beat some of the better teams in the conference. They knocked off North Carolina easily this year and just missed upsetting Clemson.

    Miami is playing its best football of the year, but the Hurricanes have to make sure that they don't overlook the Yellow Jackets as they are more than capable of pulling off the upset.

