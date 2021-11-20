Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 8 Notre Dame has two chances left to make its case to the College Football Playoff selection committee.
    With two weeks remaining in the college football season, No. 8 Notre Dame sits on the outside of the four-team College Football Playoff.

    Most of the teams ranked ahead of the Irish have marquee games remaining that will only boost their stock if won. That leaves Brian Kelly's team looking for style points down the stretch.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live stream Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Notre Dame enters Saturday's game against Georgia Tech with a 9–1 record this season. The Irish have won five straight games, with four of those five wins coming by double-digits.

    In a 28–3 win over Virginia last week, the Irish held the Cavaliers to just 278 yards and 4.3 yards per play. They also forced two turnovers (an interception and a fumble recovery) bringing their season total to 19, which ranks 14th in the nation.

    This will be the 37th time Notre Dame and Georgia Tech meet in football, a series that dates back to 1922. The Fighting Irish have won 29 of those games including the last two, with a 31-13 win over the Yellow Jackets last season.

    This game can be found on NBC. Tune in for kickoff at 2:30 p.m. ET.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

