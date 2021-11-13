Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) attempts a pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    ACC foes match up when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6, 0-0 ACC) and the Boston College Eagles (5-4, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

    Georgia Tech vs Boston College Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Georgia Tech

    -1.5

    54.5

    Georgia Tech and Boston College Stats

    • The Yellow Jackets rack up 9.9 more points per game (28.7) than the Eagles allow (18.8).
    • The Yellow Jackets have 10 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 14 takeaways .
    • The Yellow Jackets have allowed their opponents an average of 29 points per game this season, 4.3 more than the 24.7 the Eagles have put on the board per contest.
    • The Eagles have 12 giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have 12 takeaways .

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Jeff Sims has thrown for 1,466 yards (162.9 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 59.9% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 372 yards (41.3 ypg) on 70 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Jahmyr Gibbs, has carried the ball 110 times for 591 yards (65.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 440 receiving yards (48.9 per game) on 30 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
    • Malachi Carter's 440 receiving yards (48.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 32 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Kyric McGowan's 29 catches have netted him 408 yards (45.3 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • Dennis Grosel has 1,191 passing yards (132.3 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Pat Garwo III has carried the ball 145 times for a team-high 806 yards (89.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alec Sinkfield has piled up 68 carries for 276 yards (30.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Zay Flowers' team-high 566 receiving yards (62.9 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Trae Barry has reeled in 18 passes for 288 yards (32 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Jaelen Gill's 19 grabs have yielded 200 yards (22.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Boston College at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

