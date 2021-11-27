Nov 20, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Charleston Southern Buccaneers linebacker Kyle Syvarth (38) breaks up a pass in front of Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8) host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -35 54.5

Georgia and Georgia Tech Stats

This year, the Bulldogs score 7.8 more points per game (40.3) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (32.5).

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (13).

The Yellow Jackets have averaged 18.7 more points scored this year (26.2) than the Bulldogs have allowed (7.5).

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

Georgia Players to Watch

Stetson Bennett has 1,730 passing yards (157.3 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 64.4% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 233 rushing yards (21.2 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Zamir White, has carried the ball 122 times for 657 yards (59.7 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season James Cook has racked up 544 yards (49.5 per game) on 82 attempts with seven touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 552 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 34 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Ladd McConkey has put up a 376-yard season so far (34.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes.

Jermaine Burton's 19 catches have turned into 351 yards (31.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jeff Sims leads Georgia Tech with 1,466 passing yards (133.3 ypg) on 112-of-187 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 372 rushing yards (33.8 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jahmyr Gibbs has carried the ball 141 times for a team-high 745 yards (67.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He has also caught 35 passes for 469 yards (42.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Jordan Mason has piled up 73 carries for 380 yards (34.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Malachi Carter's 489 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with two touchdowns.

Kyric McGowan's 34 receptions have netted him 443 yards (40.3 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

