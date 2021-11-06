Georgia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jordan Mason (27) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Nick Grant (1) defends during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 0-0 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Miami vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami and Georgia Tech Stats

The Hurricanes put up 4.4 more points per game (32.9) than the Yellow Jackets allow (28.5).

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (9) this season.

The Yellow Jackets' average points scored this season (28.5) and the Hurricanes' points allowed (30.5) are within 2.0 points of each other.

This year the Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (7).

Miami Players to Watch

Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami with 1,488 passing yards (186.0 ypg) on 102-of-161 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Cam'Ron Harris' team-high 409 rushing yards (51.1 per game) have come on 71 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Jaylan Knighton has piled up 70 carries for 299 yards (37.4 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 167 yards (20.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Charleston Rambo's 650 receiving yards (81.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 51 receptions with four touchdowns.

Keyshawn Smith has caught 27 passes for 352 yards (44.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Xavier Restrepo's 19 receptions are good enough for 325 yards (40.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jeff Sims has thrown for 1,272 yards (159.0 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 380 yards (47.5 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jahmyr Gibbs' team-high 524 rushing yards (65.5 per game) have come on 101 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 368 yards (46.0 per game) on 26 catches with one touchdown.

Kyric McGowan's 398 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Malachi Carter has reeled in 25 passes for 390 yards (48.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Miami Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 North Carolina L 45-42 Away 10/23/2021 NC State W 31-30 Home 10/30/2021 Pittsburgh W 38-34 Away 11/6/2021 Georgia Tech - Home 11/13/2021 Florida State - Away 11/20/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 11/27/2021 Duke - Away

Georgia Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Duke W 31-27 Away 10/23/2021 Virginia L 48-40 Away 10/30/2021 Virginia Tech L 26-17 Home 11/6/2021 Miami - Away 11/13/2021 Boston College - Home 11/20/2021 Notre Dame - Away 11/27/2021 Georgia - Home

