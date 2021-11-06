Georgia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jordan Mason (27) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Nick Grant (1) defends during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 0-0 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Georgia Tech

    Miami and Georgia Tech Stats

    • The Hurricanes put up 4.4 more points per game (32.9) than the Yellow Jackets allow (28.5).
    • The Hurricanes have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (9) this season.
    • The Yellow Jackets' average points scored this season (28.5) and the Hurricanes' points allowed (30.5) are within 2.0 points of each other.
    • This year the Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (7).

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami with 1,488 passing yards (186.0 ypg) on 102-of-161 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • Cam'Ron Harris' team-high 409 rushing yards (51.1 per game) have come on 71 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jaylan Knighton has piled up 70 carries for 299 yards (37.4 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 167 yards (20.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Charleston Rambo's 650 receiving yards (81.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 51 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Keyshawn Smith has caught 27 passes for 352 yards (44.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Xavier Restrepo's 19 receptions are good enough for 325 yards (40.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Jeff Sims has thrown for 1,272 yards (159.0 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 380 yards (47.5 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Jahmyr Gibbs' team-high 524 rushing yards (65.5 per game) have come on 101 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 368 yards (46.0 per game) on 26 catches with one touchdown.
    • Kyric McGowan's 398 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Malachi Carter has reeled in 25 passes for 390 yards (48.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

    Miami Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    North Carolina

    L 45-42

    Away

    10/23/2021

    NC State

    W 31-30

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 38-34

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    Georgia Tech Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Duke

    W 31-27

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Virginia

    L 48-40

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Virginia Tech

    L 26-17

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Home

