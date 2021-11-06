Georgia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 0-0 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Miami vs. Georgia Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Miami and Georgia Tech Stats
- The Hurricanes put up 4.4 more points per game (32.9) than the Yellow Jackets allow (28.5).
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- The Yellow Jackets' average points scored this season (28.5) and the Hurricanes' points allowed (30.5) are within 2.0 points of each other.
- This year the Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (7).
Miami Players to Watch
- Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami with 1,488 passing yards (186.0 ypg) on 102-of-161 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
- Cam'Ron Harris' team-high 409 rushing yards (51.1 per game) have come on 71 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Jaylan Knighton has piled up 70 carries for 299 yards (37.4 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 167 yards (20.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Charleston Rambo's 650 receiving yards (81.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 51 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Keyshawn Smith has caught 27 passes for 352 yards (44.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Xavier Restrepo's 19 receptions are good enough for 325 yards (40.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jeff Sims has thrown for 1,272 yards (159.0 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 380 yards (47.5 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- Jahmyr Gibbs' team-high 524 rushing yards (65.5 per game) have come on 101 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 368 yards (46.0 per game) on 26 catches with one touchdown.
- Kyric McGowan's 398 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and seven touchdowns.
- Malachi Carter has reeled in 25 passes for 390 yards (48.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
Miami Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
North Carolina
L 45-42
Away
10/23/2021
NC State
W 31-30
Home
10/30/2021
Pittsburgh
W 38-34
Away
11/6/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home
11/13/2021
Florida State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
11/27/2021
Duke
-
Away
Georgia Tech Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Duke
W 31-27
Away
10/23/2021
Virginia
L 48-40
Away
10/30/2021
Virginia Tech
L 26-17
Home
11/6/2021
Miami
-
Away
11/13/2021
Boston College
-
Home
11/20/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
11/27/2021
Georgia
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Georgia Tech at Miami
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)