Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) welcome in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

    Notre Dame and Georgia Tech Stats

    • The Fighting Irish score just 2.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Yellow Jackets give up (30.2).
    • The Fighting Irish have 13 giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have 13 takeaways .
    • The Yellow Jackets, on average, are scoring 8.3 more points per game this season (28.8) than the Fighting Irish are allowing (20.5).
    • The Yellow Jackets have 12 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 19 takeaways .

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Jack Coan has 2,011 passing yards (201.1 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Kyren Williams' team-high 872 rushing yards (87.2 per game) have come on 174 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 36 catches for 308 yards (30.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Tyler Buchner has collected 213 yards (21.3 per game) on 38 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Michael Mayer's 577 receiving yards (57.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 52 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Kevin Austin Jr. has caught 34 passes for 569 yards (56.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
    • Avery Davis' 27 grabs have netted him 386 yards (38.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Jeff Sims has thrown for 1,466 yards (146.6 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 59.9% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 372 yards (37.2 ypg) on 70 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Jahmyr Gibbs' team-high 687 rushing yards (68.7 per game) have come on 129 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added 469 yards (46.9 per game) on 35 catches with two touchdowns.
    • Malachi Carter has put up a 460-yard season so far (46.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes.
    • Kyric McGowan's 30 catches have yielded 430 yards (43.0 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

    Notre Dame Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    North Carolina

    W 44-34

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Navy

    W 34-6

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Virginia

    W 28-3

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    Georgia Tech Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Virginia Tech

    L 26-17

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Miami

    L 33-30

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Boston College

    L 41-30

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
