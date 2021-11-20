Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) welcome in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Notre Dame and Georgia Tech Stats
- The Fighting Irish score just 2.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Yellow Jackets give up (30.2).
- The Fighting Irish have 13 giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have 13 takeaways .
- The Yellow Jackets, on average, are scoring 8.3 more points per game this season (28.8) than the Fighting Irish are allowing (20.5).
- The Yellow Jackets have 12 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 19 takeaways .
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Jack Coan has 2,011 passing yards (201.1 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- Kyren Williams' team-high 872 rushing yards (87.2 per game) have come on 174 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 36 catches for 308 yards (30.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Tyler Buchner has collected 213 yards (21.3 per game) on 38 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Michael Mayer's 577 receiving yards (57.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 52 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Kevin Austin Jr. has caught 34 passes for 569 yards (56.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
- Avery Davis' 27 grabs have netted him 386 yards (38.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jeff Sims has thrown for 1,466 yards (146.6 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 59.9% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 372 yards (37.2 ypg) on 70 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- Jahmyr Gibbs' team-high 687 rushing yards (68.7 per game) have come on 129 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added 469 yards (46.9 per game) on 35 catches with two touchdowns.
- Malachi Carter has put up a 460-yard season so far (46.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes.
- Kyric McGowan's 30 catches have yielded 430 yards (43.0 ypg) and seven touchdowns.
Notre Dame Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
North Carolina
W 44-34
Home
11/6/2021
Navy
W 34-6
Home
11/13/2021
Virginia
W 28-3
Away
11/20/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home
11/27/2021
Stanford
-
Away
Georgia Tech Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Virginia Tech
L 26-17
Home
11/6/2021
Miami
L 33-30
Away
11/13/2021
Boston College
L 41-30
Home
11/20/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
11/27/2021
Georgia
-
Home
