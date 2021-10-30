Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Raheem Blackshear (5) blocks Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) as Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3) throws a pass during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 0-0 ACC) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in a battle of ACC foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Georgia Tech

    -4

    55.5

    Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech Stats

    • The Yellow Jackets rack up 30.1 points per game, 7.0 more than the Hokies surrender per outing (23.1).
    • This year, the Yellow Jackets have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Hokies have takeaways (8).
    • The Yellow Jackets have allowed their opponents to score 28.9 points per game, 5.2 more than the 23.7 the Hokies are scoring per contest.
    • The Hokies have seven giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have nine takeaways .

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Jeff Sims has thrown for 1,089 yards (155.6 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 61.8% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 320 yards (45.7 ypg) on 48 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Jahmyr Gibbs' team-high 411 rushing yards (58.7 per game) have come on 90 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 320 yards (45.7 per game) on 22 catches with one touchdown.
    • Malachi Carter's 390 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Kyric McGowan has racked up 345 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes this year.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Braxton Burmeister has thrown for 1,241 yards (177.3 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 53.6% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 226 yards (32.3 ypg) on 72 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Raheem Blackshear has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 275 yards (39.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He has also caught 14 passes for 175 yards (25.0 per game).
    • Tre Turner's 415 receiving yards (59.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 27 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Tayvion Robinson has totaled 296 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes this year.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
