How to Watch College Football Playoff National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alabama beat then-undefeated Georgia in the SEC championship. The teams meet again Monday on college football's biggest stage.

The college football season comes down to Monday night, as the only two teams to be ranked No. 1 over the course of the season will meet in the College Football Playoff national championship in Indianapolis. 

How to Watch the College Football Playoff National Championship Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Georgia vs. Alabama on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alabama held the top spot in the preseason poll until a Week 6 loss to Texas A&M, at which point Georgia took the top spot. The Bulldogs stayed on top until losing to Alabama in the SEC championship game, putting the Crimson Tide back where they began the season.

Alabama beat 41–24 Georgia in the SEC title game, and as a result accounted for more than 33% of all the points scored against Georgia to that point in the season.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was especially effective against the Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide quarterback completed 26-of-44 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He added another score on the ground.

Both teams cruised in their semifinal games. No. 4 Cincinnati looked like it might hang with Alabama early, but the Tide pulled away in the second half for a 27–6 win. No. 3 Georgia saw almost no resistance from No. 2 Michigan in a 34–11 win.

Will Alabama claim a second straight national title? Or will Georgia earn its first championship since 1980?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Georgia vs. Alabama

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
