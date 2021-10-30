Skip to main content
    How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 1 Georgia looks to remain unbeaten and at the top of the college football landscape when it faces Florida in a rivalry matchup.
    Author:

    Last week saw a number of AP Top 10 teams threatened and beaten. Georgia avoided the chaos due to a bye week. 

    As the schedule gets closer and closer to the first College Football Playoff ranking reveal, the Bulldogs seem to be steadily pulling away from the pack both in the SEC and nationally.

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live Stream Georgia vs. Florida on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The key to Georgia's success this year has been the defense which is allowing just 6.57 points per game, far and away the fewest of any FBS team. For comparison, the next-best scoring defense is Michigan, allowing nearly double the points at 14.29 points per game.

    This week, the Bulldogs have to contain a Florida offense that can light up the scoreboard. The Gators are averaging 34.4 points per game and are a week removed from putting up 42 points in a shootout loss to LSU.

    Last year's matchup saw No. 8 Florida take down No. 5 Georgia 44-28. It's a yearly rivalry that is being played for the 100th or 99th time, depending on which school you ask. Georgia counts a 1904 meeting, while Florida claims that team was fielded by a predecessor school, and the series didn't begin until 1915. The Bulldogs have 52 or 53 wins, again depending on which side's count you're looking at.

    This Saturday's matchup, whichever number it is, will kick off on a neutral field in Jacksonville.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

