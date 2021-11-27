Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Georgia looks to finish its regular season undefeated when it travels to rival Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Georgia has looked like the best team in the country all year long, and it will try to continue that on Saturday when it plays at Georgia Tech.

    How to Watch Georgia at Georgia Tech Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC (KETV - Omaha)

    The Bulldogs have already punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game next Saturday but want to finish the season with a perfect record and all but clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

    Saturday, they will try to avoid looking ahead to their big matchup with Alabama and take care of a Georgia Tech team that has lost five in a row.

    The Yellow Jackets have struggled to the end of the year but could turn it around if they could pull off the biggest upset of the season and beat the Bulldogs.

    Georgia Tech will have a tough time scoring against the best defense in the country, but if it can catch the Bulldogs looking ahead, it could present some problems for Georgia.

    The Bulldogs are a huge favorite coming into the game, but weirder things have happened in rivalry games and this should be a fun one to watch.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    TV CHANNEL: ABC (KETV - Omaha)
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
