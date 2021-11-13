Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 1 Georgia travels to Knoxville to take on SEC East foe Tennessee
    No. 1 Georgia is still rolling as the college football schedule enters its final weeks. The Bulldogs pulled off a 43-6 win over Missouri last week, bringing their average scoring margin on the season up to +31.9—a full touchdown ahead of the next closest team in the nation. 

    This week, Kirby Smart's team wraps up regular-season conference play, heading to Knoxville for a rivalry game against Tennessee.

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This will be the 51st playing of one of the SEC's oldest rivalries, which dates back to 1899. It's been close, too—Georgia leads the all-time series 25-23-2.

    It's been all Bulldogs as of late though, with Georgia riding a four-game winning streak, part of nine wins in the last 11 meetings. The Bulldogs have entered the last four matchups undefeated (although all came earlier in the season—this is the first November meeting since 1973) including a 41-0 win in 2017 that ended up being Tennessee's worst home loss in over 100 years.

    Georgia boasts the nation's top defense, allowing just 6.56 points per game. The Bulldogs be tested this week, as Tennessee is coming off one of its best offensive performances of the season. 

    Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in a 45-42 win over Kentucky. 

    Will Georgia's defense shut down the Volunteers the way it has so many other promising offenses this season? 

    Find out Saturday starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

